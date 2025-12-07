Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals last conversation with leaving Bafana Bafana star before the Carling Knockout triumph

As much as Ouaddou wanted to have Mbokazi in the team, he stated he couldn't stop him from leaving since it is usual in football.

However, the French-born Moroccan has revealed he told the youngster to deliver the Carling Knockout for the club and the fans.

Ouaddou has further opened up on the advice he gave Mbokazi, who will be with Bafana Bafana in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) before his exit to the Major League Soccer outfit.

“Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa. Every coach wants to have the best players to compete for titles,” he told the media.

“But it’s the ecosystem of football. Nancy, my former club, I was developed there for four years.

"But after four years, I played two years in the first division, then I had the opportunity to go to the Premier League with Fulham," Ouaddou continued.

“I just want to wish him good luck. I told him before the last game, ‘you need to put the team in the first place, and to win this trophy, and nobody can speak because you win the trophy’, and the guy won the trophy.

“Normally, when football players go to the USA, we wish they’re going to improve, and never forget Orlando Pirates, never forget the national team.

Not because you go to the US, you need to stop improving and make an effort.

“Think of Orlando Pirates, think of the national team, that’s very important," he concluded.