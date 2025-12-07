Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals last conversation with leaving Bafana Bafana star before the Carling Knockout triumph
Pirates set to lose a star
Mbekezeli Mbokazi played his final game for Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.
The 20-year-old Bafana Bafana international brought his best to help the Soweto giants keep a clean sheet in the 2-1 win at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The South Africa defender made headlines in March when coach Jose Riveiro gave him his senior debut; in the 2024/25 season, he played a critical role in helping the club reach the Nedbank Cup final, finishing second in the Premier Soccer League, as well as reaching the CAF Champions League semi-final.
In the ongoing campaign, not only has he helped the Buccaneers to win the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and go top of the Premier Soccer League, but the youngster also played a crucial role in ensuring the national team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ahead of his last game for Pirates on Saturday, before his move to the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had a chat with him. The former Morocco defender has revealed the discussion he had with the bulky defender.
The Ouaddou-Mbokazi chat revealed
As much as Ouaddou wanted to have Mbokazi in the team, he stated he couldn't stop him from leaving since it is usual in football.
However, the French-born Moroccan has revealed he told the youngster to deliver the Carling Knockout for the club and the fans.
Ouaddou has further opened up on the advice he gave Mbokazi, who will be with Bafana Bafana in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) before his exit to the Major League Soccer outfit.
“Orlando Pirates is one of the big clubs in Africa. Every coach wants to have the best players to compete for titles,” he told the media.
“But it’s the ecosystem of football. Nancy, my former club, I was developed there for four years.
"But after four years, I played two years in the first division, then I had the opportunity to go to the Premier League with Fulham," Ouaddou continued.
“I just want to wish him good luck. I told him before the last game, ‘you need to put the team in the first place, and to win this trophy, and nobody can speak because you win the trophy’, and the guy won the trophy.
“Normally, when football players go to the USA, we wish they’re going to improve, and never forget Orlando Pirates, never forget the national team.
Not because you go to the US, you need to stop improving and make an effort.
“Think of Orlando Pirates, think of the national team, that’s very important," he concluded.
Christmas gift for the fans
Meanwhile, coach Ouaddou is happy to have won the Carling Knockout ahead of the domestic break to allow Bafana Bafana to start preparations for AFCON.
Yes, thank you very much, it’s a very wonderful day for all the club, players, board, management of the club, for the fans," he stated.
I told you before we wanted to give them a gift for Christmas. I think it’s a good gift for them, and I have to congratulate my boys.
“We knew that the game it’s a cup match, it’s tough, you have to need more resources to play with heart, and we deserved to win because we watched, look at the physiognomy of the match in the first half.
“We could’ve led 2-0 so I think it’s a victory that’s deserved, it’s deserved for my players, and I’m happy for them. I’m happy a coach," Ouaddou concluded.
What is the next hurdle for Ouaddou and Pirates?
Pirates' fans are now dreaming of the unthinkable, a quadruple in Ouaddou's first season with the club.
Currently, Bucs top the Premier Soccer League table with 28 points from the 12 games played, two points more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.
Masandawana have won the league for the last eight seasons in a row, and many stakeholders feel Pirates can end that run.
Then we have the Nedbank Cup coming in January or so; well, with their current form, who can stop them?
While Riveiro needed three seasons to win five domestic Cups, Ouaddou might need one year to win four, which will make him a club legend.