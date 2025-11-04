Orlando Pirates issue update on forgotten midfielder and Relebohile Mofokeng amid rumours linking him with Chippa United & Orbit College
- Backpage
Pirates travel to Durban
Smart from last weekend's 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match, Orlando Pirates travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Golden Arrows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers will be aiming for a strong response after their draw with Masandawana in Tshwane.
Ahead of the trip to Durban, the Soweto giants provided an update on wideman Relebohile Mofokeng and central midfielder Simphiwe Selepe.
Pirates will hope for a positive outing as they face Abafana Bes'thende, who have been in good form under Manqoba Mngqithi recently.
What is the latest on Mofokeng?
Pirates have issued an update on Mofokeng, who has been pictured participating in full training ahead of the Arrows match.
"There could be a reshuffling of the pack in a match that kicks off a busy week, with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe nearing a return after missing out on a fair bit of the action this season," Pirates announced in a statement.
- Backpage
Promising players slowly fading
Unlike the last two seasons when he made himself a trademark name in South African football, Mofokeng has been struggling to find his best form this term, often failing to influence matches.
His usual impact on the field has been inconsistent, inviting a lot of questions about him, including whether the departure of Mohau Nkota to Saudi Arabia affected him.
Meanwhile, Selepe has been unable to break into the Pirates starting lineup this season, even when he was fit.
According to a report by Sportswire, Pirates are considering loaning out Selepe during the January transfer window in order to allow him to gain more regular playing time.
Chippa United and Orbit College are believed to be potential next destinations for the 20-year-old.
That is a setback to a player who was in top form towards the end of last season when his teammate Mofokeng was on top of his game.
Both players face an uphill battle to regain confidence and secure regular game time as the season progresses.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Relebohile Mofokeng’s imminent return gives coach Abdeslam Ouaddou fresh options on the left wing, adding depth to a position where Oswin Apoillis and Tshepang Moremi have been delivering standout performances.
Mofokeng’s pace and creativity could inject another dimension to the team’s attacking play, offering alternative tactical setups.
With Apoillis and Moremi in top form, Ouaddou faces the pleasant dilemma of balancing experience, form and rotation, which has seen him benching the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha while starting Cemran Dansin
Selepe’s return to first-team action remains uncertain, as he will need to prove his fitness and form in training to build on what he promised at the end of last season.
The coming weeks could see an exciting rotation on the left, giving Ouaddou flexibility to adapt against different opponents.