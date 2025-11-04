Orlando Pirates issue update on forgotten midfielder and Relebohile Mofokeng amid rumours linking him with Chippa United & Orbit College

Unlike the last two seasons when he made himself a trademark name in South African football, Mofokeng has been struggling to find his best form this term, often failing to influence matches.

His usual impact on the field has been inconsistent, inviting a lot of questions about him, including whether the departure of Mohau Nkota to Saudi Arabia affected him.

Meanwhile, Selepe has been unable to break into the Pirates starting lineup this season, even when he was fit.

According to a report by Sportswire, Pirates are considering loaning out Selepe during the January transfer window in order to allow him to gain more regular playing time.

Chippa United and Orbit College are believed to be potential next destinations for the 20-year-old.

That is a setback to a player who was in top form towards the end of last season when his teammate Mofokeng was on top of his game.

Both players face an uphill battle to regain confidence and secure regular game time as the season progresses.