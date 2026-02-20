Goal.com
Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates give Sipho Mbule and Andre de Jong big hint ahead of Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash with Casric Stars FC

Relebohile Mofokeng’s new role as a playmaker has squeezed his Bafana Bafana teammate and the Kiwi out of regular minutes, limiting their opportunities to influence matches. With game time now harder to come by, both players risk ending the season on a low note. That situation could also hurt their national team prospects ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they continue struggling for consistent action.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Pirates prepare for Casric challenge

    Orlando Pirates host National First Division side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

    After booting out Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Round of 32, the Buccaneers face a lower division side for the second successive time in this competition.

    As coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is working on selecting players who will start against Casric, the club has given a hint on Sipho Mbule and Andre de Jong. 

  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates on De Jong and Mbule's prospects against Casric

    "There could be some reshuffling of the pack ahead of the fixture with Sipho Mbule and Andre de Jong among those that could feature in, with a chance of being drafted into the starting lineup after featuring on the bench in midweek," Pirates announced.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mbule's Bafana World Cup risk

    Since returning from the 2025 AFCON, where he struggled to impress amid high expectations of him, Mbule has not been a Pirates regular.

    Relebohile Mofokeng's top performances as a number 10 have made it difficult for Mbule and January signing De Jong to enjoy regular football.

    That could complicate Mbule's chances of making the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    It could also disturb De Jong's prospects of going to the global football tournament with New Zealand. 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Ouaddo's surprise selection

    With Ouaddou having stressed the importance of rotating his players to help them have fresh legs during this demanding stage of the season, an unfamiliar lineup is expected against Casric Stars.

    Some players who have not been enjoying regular action could be picked to play on Saturday.

