Orlando Pirates give Sipho Mbule and Andre de Jong big hint ahead of Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash with Casric Stars FC

Orlando Pirates host National First Division side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

After booting out Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Round of 32, the Buccaneers face a lower division side for the second successive time in this competition.

As coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is working on selecting players who will start against Casric, the club has given a hint on Sipho Mbule and Andre de Jong.