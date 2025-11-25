Orlando Pirates give huge hint on Nigeria international Olisa Ndah & PSL Midfielder of the Season Makhehleni Makhaula's return as Carling Knockout final looms

Orlando Pirates have been missing some key players despite their consistency under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over the mandate at the club at the beginning of the season.

Nigeria international missed the whole of last season owing to an injury, and has already missed a third of the ongoing campaign, where the Sea Robbers have already won the MTN8.

Another player who has been in the treatment room for almost a year now is Thabiso Sesane, who had established himself as a reliable centre-back for both Bucs and Bafana Bafana before a nasty injury put him out.

Pirates reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League, won the MTN8, reached the Nedbank Cup final - where they lost against Kaizer Chiefs, and finished second in the Premier Soccer League as well, thanks to the showings from Makhehlene Makhaula, who ended up winning the 2024/25 Midfielder of the Year Award. He has, however, not tasted football this season owing to an unspecified injury.

In the absence of Makhaula, new signing Sihle Nduli stepped up, helping Pirates continue from where they stopped. Nevertheless, he was injured in the game against Golden Arrows before missing the Carling Knockout semi-final win over Richards Bay that saw Pirates advance to the final, where they will play Marumo Gallants.