Orlando Pirates give huge hint on Nigeria international Olisa Ndah & PSL Midfielder of the Season Makhehleni Makhaula's return as Carling Knockout final looms
The injuries to Nduli, Makhaula, Sesane & Ndah
Orlando Pirates have been missing some key players despite their consistency under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took over the mandate at the club at the beginning of the season.
Nigeria international missed the whole of last season owing to an injury, and has already missed a third of the ongoing campaign, where the Sea Robbers have already won the MTN8.
Another player who has been in the treatment room for almost a year now is Thabiso Sesane, who had established himself as a reliable centre-back for both Bucs and Bafana Bafana before a nasty injury put him out.
Pirates reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League, won the MTN8, reached the Nedbank Cup final - where they lost against Kaizer Chiefs, and finished second in the Premier Soccer League as well, thanks to the showings from Makhehlene Makhaula, who ended up winning the 2024/25 Midfielder of the Year Award. He has, however, not tasted football this season owing to an unspecified injury.
In the absence of Makhaula, new signing Sihle Nduli stepped up, helping Pirates continue from where they stopped. Nevertheless, he was injured in the game against Golden Arrows before missing the Carling Knockout semi-final win over Richards Bay that saw Pirates advance to the final, where they will play Marumo Gallants.
Latest on Pirates' absentees
On Tuesday, Orlando Pirates are scheduled to play Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League, before another outing with Durban City this weekend, which will be followed by another interesting fixture against Richards Bay.
Their massive chance to win their second silverware this season will be on December 6 against Gallants.
Ahead of the outing with the Chilli Boys, the club has shared the latest regarding the fitness of the aforementioned players.
"It’s a welcome return to league action for the Buccaneers following a lengthy pause brought on by the international break," the media team stated ahead of the game.
"They are back playing in front of their home crowd, having navigated back-to-back league fixtures on the road prior to the recent hiatus.
"A potential banana peel stands between them and another three points in midweek as they host a Chippa outfit determined to cause an upset after finding themselves in unwanted territory early on in the season," Bucs continued.
"With a proud record to uphold, Pirates now have a struggling Chippa in their sights as they look to initiate a strong finish to the year.
They could soon be boosted by the return of midfielder Sihle Nduli, who missed the Carling Knockout clash against Richards Bay, while Olisa Ndah and Makhehleni Makhaula both inch closer to featuring for the first time this season," they concluded.
Why is the Chippa game important?
As GOAL analysed, with depth across all departments of the pitch, Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates will fancy their chances of claiming Premier Soccer League glory in 2025/26.
The tail-end of November and the start of December could prove to be a critical juncture as Pirates play their two games in hand on Sundowns before the defending champions kick a ball again in league action.
Wins against Chippa and Durban City would put the Buccaneers at the summit, having played the same number of games as the Brazilians.
Pirates will also hope that their strong Bafana Bafana contingent arrive back from the 2025 AFCON feeling fit, fresh, and ready to take them over the line.
This explains why the Sea Robbers will come into the match on Tuesday guns blazing, knowing they can't afford any slip-ups.
Will Mbokazi absence affect them?
Mbokazi was, reportedly, in the United States to discuss a potential move to the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
"Orlando Pirates stand to make US$3-million (R50 million) if their captain, Mbekelezi Mbokazi, signs for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire this weekend," Tribal Football reported.
"Mbokazi and his agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, arrived in the Windy City on Friday for talks with the club, who are offering Mbokazi a lengthy deal and Pirates a healthy transfer fee.
"If he signs for Chicago Fire, he will likely have played his last game for Pirates, even if the new MLS season does not start until February," they concluded.
The Bafana Bafana sensation has been a key player for the club, and his absence means Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema will do the job.
As seen in the past, other players have always stepped up when needed and the 20-year-old's potential exit might not affect them, at least not now. ,