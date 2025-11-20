Why Orlando Pirates can put one hand on the Premier Soccer League title before 2025 AFCON

With depth across all departments of the pitch, Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates will fancy their chances of claiming Premier Soccer League glory in 2025/26.

The tail-end of November and the start of December could prove to be a critical juncture as Pirates play their two games in hand on Sundowns before the defending champions kick a ball again in league action.

Wins against Chippa and Durban City would put the Buccaneers at the summit, having played the same number of games as the Brazilians.

Pirates will also hope that their strong Bafana Bafana contingent arrive back from 2025 AFCON feeling fit, fresh and ready to take them over the line.

GOAL discusses whether a lead going into the 2025 AFCON break will be enough for Pirates to put one hand on the prize.