Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki issues fitness update after career-threatening accident
Xoki in fitness battle
Orlando Pirates centre-back Tapelo Xoki is out nursing an injury sustained from a road traffic accident that occurred in August 2025.
It was an incident that also left the Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, injured, and the Moroccan spent some time with an elbow brace.
After the career-threatening accident, Xoki has been battling to get back to full fitness and is yet to train with the rest of the Pirates squad.
Xoki on his recovery
“I am just grateful for life … grateful to be alive, having another chance to have a go at life,” Xoki said, as per Sowetan Live.
"I am currently busy doing rehab, taking it one day at a time, and I am grateful to the club for the support and everyone who's supported me through this difficult time.
“It’s been a nice challenge to help the guys that are playing from outside, as I am not yet training with them. I am trying to impart any positivity that I can to help the team.
"It’s been nice to see younger players stepping up … the future belongs to them, so we are playing our role to make sure that we guide them for the upcoming years.”
Tough test for Xoki
Before the car accident, Xoki was already struggling for game time in a Pirates squad where competition is stiff in defence.
Even after the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olisa Ndah, Pirates still remain strong at centre-back, where they have Mpho Chabatsane as a new signing.
When Xoki returns to full fitness, he will be contending for a starting spot against captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Chabatsane, Lebone Seema and Thabiso Sesane.
The cost of Xoki's injury
Before the current injury, Xoki was in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' plans and a strong contender to be a national team regular.
But he has lost his Bafana place and is likely to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup given the time he has been taking to recover.