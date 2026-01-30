Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema reveals 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions with Bafana Bafana
Seema solid for Pirates, but overlooked by Broos
Central defender Lebone Seema has turned himself into a reliable figure at Orlando Pirates since his arrival from TS Galaxy before the start of the season.
He has carried over the consistency he showed at the Rockets, producing a string of solid performances in the heart of the Buccaneers’ defence.
Despite his impressive outings at club level, Seema has struggled to catch the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
The defender is yet to earn an international cap, with his name having never been called up for the South Africa national team.
However, Seema has openly expressed his ambition to break into the Bafana set-up and represent South Africa.
World Cup spot at stake for Seema
Despite ambitions to win major trophies with their respective clubs, making the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become the ultimate priority for most South African footballers this season.
For Seema, that dream has so far stalled after he was overlooked by coach Hugo Broos, who has preferred the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Tylon Smith, Siyabonga Ngezana and Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Khulumani Ndamane.
The snub has been a setback for the defender as competition for places intensifies ahead of the global showpiece.
However, Seema still has the second half of the season to convince Broos that he deserves a ticket to North America for the world’s biggest football tournament.
“It’s something I’m looking at [going to the World Cup]. I think it’s a dream for every player in the PSL to be there,” he was quoted as saying by KickOff as per IOL.
“It’s something I’m aiming towards. I just have to keep on playing well.”
New partnership for Seema
For the better part of the first half of the season, Seema had Mbekezeli Mbokazi as his trusted partner at the heart of defence.
However, the 20-year-old has since completed a move to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire FC.
That departure has forced Seema to adjust to a new centre-back combination alongside Sibisi, with whom he has already featured in several matches.
Seema has also described Mbokazi’s overseas move as motivation for him to push harder and improve his own game.
“Firstly, I want to say good luck to him,” said Seema as per iDiski Times.
“And for me it’s motivation to keep on working and try to focus on my game. He’s a very good person. He just wants to work hard; he’s just a good person.”
Ndah departure, less competition for Seema at Pirates
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou signed defender Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants, with the versatile player able to operate at left-back or centre-back.
Chabatsane is viewed as a replacement for Mbokazi and is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the Buccaneers.
However, while welcoming the new signing, Ouaddou suffered a blow after centre-back Olisa Ndah left Pirates on deadline day in a shock move.
Ndah’s exit could ease competition for places in the Pirates defence, further opening the door for Seema to cement his spot.
Ouaddou takes time to speak glowingly about his new signing Chabatsane.
"When a club or a scouting department targets a player, it's of course regarding his qualities, what he can bring to the team and regarding the identity of the club and how the club is playing," Ouaddou said as per Soccer Laduma.
"So for sure, if you saw those players I think in any moment they can come to help us in what we we try to achieve."He [Chabatsane] somebody that has the range to play opposite, you know, long ball, short ball. So yeah, I think I'm very happy about the signings. They will be able to to help us when we call them."