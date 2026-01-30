Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema reveals 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions with Bafana Bafana

Central defender Lebone Seema has turned himself into a reliable figure at Orlando Pirates since his arrival from TS Galaxy before the start of the season.

He has carried over the consistency he showed at the Rockets, producing a string of solid performances in the heart of the Buccaneers’ defence.

Despite his impressive outings at club level, Seema has struggled to catch the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The defender is yet to earn an international cap, with his name having never been called up for the South Africa national team.

However, Seema has openly expressed his ambition to break into the Bafana set-up and represent South Africa.