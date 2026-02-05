Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou vows not to 'underestimate' lower-division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup clash
- Backpage
Chance for Ouaddou to add to his trophy collection
Orlando Pirates topped the log standings earlier this week, sitting three points clear of the defending league champions, but their hunger for success extends far beyond the title race.
With Kaizer Chiefs, who eliminated them from last season’s Nedbank Cup, already knocked out on Wednesday evening, the Soweto giants, under Abdeslam Ouaddou, will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
A victory would not only see them advance in the tournament but also build momentum, sending a strong message that Pirates are determined to be an unstoppable force in both league and cup competitions this season.
- Backpage
'We respect the opponent'
The 47-year-old mentor explained how vital the competition is to the Buccaneers, adding that it will be approached with proper preparation, as they do not intend to underestimate their opponent.
“It’s an important game for us. We don’t underestimate any team in this tournament,” Ouaddou told the media.
“We are taking this competition very seriously... It’s an important competition for the club. We stayed here [in Durban]. We came with 22 players, and that shows how seriously we take this competition. We respect the opponent.”
- Backpage
Bucs will go guns blazing
Ouaddou added that he will field his strongest side to face the Limpopo outfit, a team they have studied thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.
“You can’t say you know nothing about your opponent as a professional club. You have to get enough information about your opponent to prepare for the game, so we have maximum information about that team, and what I can guarantee you is that on Saturday we’ll put out the strongest team to start that game,” he added.
'No guarantees'
The Bucs will be hoping to build on their recent performance at the Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier in the week, with no travel involved for this clash. However, Ouaddou has maintained that this advantage does not guarantee anything.
“One thing that is important for us is the chance to play in the same stadium, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything," Ouaddou explained as per FarPost.