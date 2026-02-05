Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou vows not to 'underestimate' lower-division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup clash

Orlando Pirates topped the log standings earlier this week, sitting three points clear of the defending league champions, but their hunger for success extends far beyond the title race.

With Kaizer Chiefs, who eliminated them from last season’s Nedbank Cup, already knocked out on Wednesday evening, the Soweto giants, under Abdeslam Ouaddou, will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

A victory would not only see them advance in the tournament but also build momentum, sending a strong message that Pirates are determined to be an unstoppable force in both league and cup competitions this season.