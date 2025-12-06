'Orlando Pirates teaching Kaizer Chiefs it is possible to win trophies in three months, not 10 years! Bucs played against referee but Relebohile Mofokeng pulled through; Mamelodi Sundowns are weak and not good enough' - Fans
The Buccaneers waited until late in the second half of the extra time to find a way past Marumo Gallants to secure their second crown in domestic football. The former Morocco international had helped the Sea Robbers win the MTN8 title early in the season with a victory over Stellenbosch, who were determined to spoil the party.
Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng delivered for Orlando Pirates as the Soweto giants beat Bahlabane Ba Ntwa by a solitary goal on Friday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium to win the Carling Knockout.
The Buccaneers are now focusing on the Premier Soccer League as well as the Nedbank Cup, and with their depth, nothing is impossible.
Have a look at what the fans said after their triumph, as sampled by GOAL.