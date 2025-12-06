+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Relebohile Mofokeng and Khumbulani Ncube, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Orlando Pirates teaching Kaizer Chiefs it is possible to win trophies in three months, not 10 years! Bucs played against referee but Relebohile Mofokeng pulled through; Mamelodi Sundowns are weak and not good enough' - Fans

The Buccaneers waited until late in the second half of the extra time to find a way past Marumo Gallants to secure their second crown in domestic football. The former Morocco international had helped the Sea Robbers win the MTN8 title early in the season with a victory over Stellenbosch, who were determined to spoil the party.

Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng delivered for Orlando Pirates as the Soweto giants beat Bahlabane Ba Ntwa by a solitary goal on Friday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium to win the Carling Knockout.  

The Buccaneers are now focusing on the Premier Soccer League as well as the Nedbank Cup, and with their depth, nothing is impossible.

Have a look at what the fans said after their triumph, as sampled by GOAL.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates & Phillip Ndlondlo, Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    As Chiefs fan I was rooting for Gallants, but...

    Being a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, I was rooting for Marumo Gallants, but you deserve to lose here. You never even tried to score until Pirates scored their goal. You aimed to get to penalties. Teams that go to a game with such a mentality deserve to lose - Action Killerman

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Pirates played like Chiefs

    The only beautiful thing was Mofokeng scoring the only goal and us winning the trophy, otherwise we played like we are Kaizer Chiefs second half - Posh Patience 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    Downs & Chiefs are weak

    Orlando Pirates are Champions again. We will close the year with another trophy. What Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have failed to do because they are weak and not good enough - The Watcher

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Where are those who wanted Wadu out?

    This is a lesson: you have to be patient. Orlando Pirates started very badly, and even fans wanted coach Wadu out, but the guy told the fans to be patient with him. Now he has won two Cups in just five months. He is number one in the league. When last did you see Pirates in number one? - Gift Hlumelo

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Ndlondlo thought he was still at Bucs

    Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo thought he was still playing for Orlando Pirates, busy celebrating with our players -  Baba ka Emihle

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    It is too much!

    We are getting tired of this. So every few months, we must celebrate? It’s too much -  Banele

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    This is not Pirates we know!

    I'm happy we won, but this was not the Orlando Pirates we know. This thing of our coach changing every time almost cost us - Kanetsi MuziK

  • Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    We played against the ref but Rele delivered

    Even when we played against the referee, Relebohile Mofokeng pulled through for the millions of us fans. What a beauty - Chris 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Ouaddou has more trophies in five months than Cardoso

    Five months at Orlando Pirates, and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has won more trophies than Miguel Cardoso at Mamelodi Sundowns - Khebest

  • Kaizer Chiefs FansBackpage

    Pirates teaching Chiefs it's possible to win trophie in months

    Orlando Pirates teaching Kaizer Chiefs it’s possible to get another trophy in just months, not after 10 years -  Zinhle Nkosi

