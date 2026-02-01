Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou pleased with his players' effort but calls for sharper finishing after important PSL win

The Moroccan coach expressed his delight at the valuable points secured, praising the Bucs for their comeback performance, which continues to heat up the PSL title race.

“I’m just happy about the points, the victory was important, in front of our fans for the first game at home. I think guys executed the plan, we wanted to press them to open them very high, not to let them breathe in terms of counter-pressing, not to leave space,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“We achieved it well, in terms of entries in the last third, I think it was top, but we need to see the data. But we made a lot of entries, opportunities in that case, I think we have to definitely improve in that area because maybe we could’ve scored six goals today.

Ouaddou, however, did not shy away from expressing his concerns about the need for his side to be more threatening in front of goal.

“Every point, goal will be important at the end of the season, that’s why I’m very happy about the boys I have, I congratulate them, but I have a little bit a test we could’ve scored a lot more, but let’s keep going, let’s keep going, I think the guys did well,” he continued.