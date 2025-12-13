Three Trophies In Three Months! Orlando Pirates make history as Bucs products score to humble All-Stars team in Carling Black Label Cup

Orlando Pirates were crowned 2025 Carling Black Label Cup champions after beating the Premier Soccer League All-Stars select side 2-0 on Saturday.

As the two sides struggled to breach each other after a goalless first half, substitute Sifiso Luthuli sent Pirates ahead on 68 minutes with a slick chip over Naphtali Mokoena who had replaced Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Boitumelo Radiopane then made a solo effort by shrugging off some challenge from All-Stars defenders to shoot past Mokoena to double Pirates' lead with 10 minutes to go.

It was a third trophy in the bag for Pirates so far in three months and two in successive weekends to wrap up 2025 in style.

The Buccaneers showed depth and quality on an afternoon when they missed several key players.

For the first time in the history of this tournament, the All-Stars team lost and it was Pirates who handed them defeat.