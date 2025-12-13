Three Trophies In Three Months! Orlando Pirates make history as Bucs products score to humble All-Stars team in Carling Black Label Cup
Pirates's second half showing carry the day
Orlando Pirates were crowned 2025 Carling Black Label Cup champions after beating the Premier Soccer League All-Stars select side 2-0 on Saturday.
As the two sides struggled to breach each other after a goalless first half, substitute Sifiso Luthuli sent Pirates ahead on 68 minutes with a slick chip over Naphtali Mokoena who had replaced Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
Boitumelo Radiopane then made a solo effort by shrugging off some challenge from All-Stars defenders to shoot past Mokoena to double Pirates' lead with 10 minutes to go.
It was a third trophy in the bag for Pirates so far in three months and two in successive weekends to wrap up 2025 in style.
The Buccaneers showed depth and quality on an afternoon when they missed several key players.
For the first time in the history of this tournament, the All-Stars team lost and it was Pirates who handed them defeat.
An afternoon of opportunities
Pirates went into the match without nine key players who are currently with the Bafana Bafana squad preparing for the 2025 AFCON tournament.
Their absence opened the door for several players to start, including fit-again defender Olisa Ndah, goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, Thabiso Sesane, Deano van Rooyen, Cemran Dansin and Simphiwe Masilela.
At the other end, All-Stars fielded a youthful and diverse lineup featuring Kaizer Chiefs reserve team player Naledi Hlongwane, the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Vincent Sithole and Thabo Nkabinde, Siwelele FC defender Keabetswe Khonyane and Sekhukhune United left-back Sikhosonke Langa.
The fixture provided valuable opportunities for fringe and emerging players to gain minutes on a stage that was competitive.
It also allowed them to test themselves alongside more established names on the pitch.
After Saturday's match, which could see some of these players enjoying regular first-team football when domestic action resumes in January 2026 after the AFCON final.
A quiet game for big-name players
Several big-name players on both sides failed to stamp their authority on the match in this rain-soaked afternoon in Durban.
Reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season Makhehlene Makhaula endured a quiet outing and was withdrawn at halftime without much influence on proceedings.
Patrick Mswanganyi, Yanela Mbuthuma and the Buccaneers captain on the day Deon Hotto also struggled to impose themselves.
However, Hotto was voted the Man of the Match and walked away R100,000 richer.
On the other side, the Sundowns trio of Arthur Sales, Marcelo Allende and Nuno Santos were a shadow of their usual selves.
Even Mfundo Vilakazi, his Kaizer Chiefs teammate Mduduzi Shabalala and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo could not provide the spark needed to inspire the All-Stars.
What comes next?
Domestic football will now go on a break to accommodate the 2025 AFCON finals, allowing clubs to reset before the second half of the season.
It was encouraging for Pirates to see central defenders like Ndah and Sesane returning from injury, helping the Buccaneers keep a clean sheet.
Their timely comeback could ease coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s concerns over the departure of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
However, it cannot be ruled out that Pirates may still go into the market to sign a centre-back in January.
With club business on pause, all attention now switches to Bafana as they embark on their AFCON campaign.