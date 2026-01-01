Orlando Pirates chase for Zimbabwe international Prince Ndlovu boosted as Highlanders CEO confirms 'anything can happen'
Pirates set to sign another player?
Orlando Pirates have been one of the most active teams in recent transfer windows. They have been heavily linked with a move for Zimbabwe international Prince Ndlovu, who has been making headlines for his undoubted talent.
According to speculation, the Sea Robbers must cough up R15 million if they want to sign the Zimbabwean teenage sensation. Highlanders FC have slapped a massive price tag on the 19-year-old, with European side Sturm Graz also circling.
Prince Ndlovu, the next big thing in the Premier Soccer League?
In the past, Zimbabwe legend Peter Ndlovu delivered for Mamelodi Sundowns after coming through the ranks at Highlanders FC.
It seems Ndlovu might be following in the footsteps of the legendary former Warriors striker, but Highlanders CEO Denzel Mnkandla has denied reports that Bucs have made an offer for the teenage sensation.
"Yeah, I've just also been seeing these rumours about Prince," the administrator said in his interview with Soccer Laduma.
"Unfortunately, at the moment, there has not been any formal communication between Orlando Pirates and ourselves, Highlanders, regarding Prince. So unfortunately, I can neither confirm nor deny if there is such interest," he added.
Pirates can sign Ndlovu, but...
Mnkandla insists the Bucanneers can have their man, but they will have to make a formal interest and offer for the talented attacker.
"However, Prince is a good young player, with very good potential, and we were actually planning with him in our squad; he's coming here," the CEO added.
"But I mean, with transfers, anything can happen, and ultimately, if the player feels he is in the right moment to move, then we cannot stop that. But like I said, unfortunately, we haven't yet had any formal or written interest from Orlando Pirates.
"But yeah, history will tell you that Highlanders always sell players to South Africa. Most recently, we sold Mason Mushore to AmaZulu.
"So we have got a good relationship with South African teams in terms of player transfers, and we hope that continues," Mnkandla concluded.
Who have Pirates signed recently
In the most recent transfer window, Bucs parted ways with Innocent Maela, Miguel Timm (Sekhukhune United), Paseka Mako (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Phillip Ndlondlo, Monnapule Saleng ( both Orbit College), Mohau Nkota (Al Ettifaq), Zakhele Lepasa (Siwelele FC), Yanga Madiba (Orbit College, loan), Thuso Molekeki (Orbit College), Azola Tshobeni (Chippa United), Goodman Mosele (Chippa United, loan), Abdoulaye S Mariko (Chippa United), Karim Kimvuidi (SC Ashdod, Israel), Kabelo Kgositsile (Baroka FC on loan), and Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants).
The Sea Robbers brought in Sipho Mbule (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Abdoulaye Dine Mariko, Abdoulaye S Mariko (both Djoliba AC), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Kamogelo Sebelebele (TS Galaxy), Lebone Seema (TS Galaxy), and Kabelo Kgositsile (Baroka FC).
Msendami, another Pirates target?
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants attacker Daniel Msendami is open to joining either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in the future.
"We play to get to the top league, to play for big teams. I’ll definitely keep on pushing, push very hard, and hope that as time passes, I can get an offer to get to a higher level and showcase my talent," the 25-year-old told the media.
“For me, the way I heard it was concrete [the interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates], but I didn’t put it in mind, because if they were really interested in him, they were going to take me.
“So, I’ll just keep on pushing, go where I’m needed, and push very hard to score more goals in the league and continue playing like this. My contract is expiring soon, but I’m not yet clear on what’s happening. I’ll just keep on pushing," Msendami concluded.