Orlando Pirates chase for Zimbabwe international Prince Ndlovu boosted as Highlanders CEO confirms 'anything can happen'

In the past, Zimbabwe legend Peter Ndlovu delivered for Mamelodi Sundowns after coming through the ranks at Highlanders FC.

It seems Ndlovu might be following in the footsteps of the legendary former Warriors striker, but Highlanders CEO Denzel Mnkandla has denied reports that Bucs have made an offer for the teenage sensation.

"Yeah, I've just also been seeing these rumours about Prince," the administrator said in his interview with Soccer Laduma.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, there has not been any formal communication between Orlando Pirates and ourselves, Highlanders, regarding Prince. So unfortunately, I can neither confirm nor deny if there is such interest," he added.