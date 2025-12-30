Come-Get-Me-Plea! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target adamant he wants 'to play for top teams' after 2025 AFCON exploits
Why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been chasing Msendami
Zimbabwe international Daniel Msendami has been performing well despite playing for Marumo Gallants, a team made up of average players.
Last season, he played 33 games for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa across all competitions with a return of three goals and as many assists.
His exploits on the pitch led to speculations about his future, with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates top on the suitors' list, but the deal didn't materialise.
In the ongoing 2025/26 campaign, he has featured 16 times for the Premier Soccer League outfit but with just one goal. However, he was part of the Zimbabwe team that played in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Msendami played in the 2-1 loss against Egypt, benched in the 1-1 draw against Angola, before starting in the 3-2 defeat to South Africa's Bafana Bafana.
Msendami ready for Soweto giants challenge
The media caught up with Msendami after the Group B outing with COSAFA rivals Bafana Bafana, and one of the questions asked was about his future and rumours on potential move to either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.
The 25-year-old conceded there has been interest, before stating he is ready to join a team that can make him realise his dream of competing at the highest level to win silverware.
Interestingly, the winger was part of the Marumo Gallants squad that played the Buccaneers in the Carling Knockout final, but lost by a solitary goal.
"We play to get to the top league, to play for big teams. I’ll definitely keep on pushing, push very hard, and hope that as time passes, I can get an offer to get to a higher level and showcase my talent," he responded to the media.
“For me, the way I heard it was concrete [the interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates], but I didn’t put it in mind, because if they were really interested in him, they were going to take me.
“So, I’ll just keep on pushing, go where I’m needed, and push very hard to score more goals in the league and continue playing like this. My contract is expiring soon, but I’m not yet clear on what’s happening. I’ll just keep on pushing," Msendami concluded.
What Msendami's agent said regarding possible move to the Soweto giants
His agent, Tshepo More, addressed the growing speculation surrounding his client at the start of the season, revealing that nothing concrete has been put on paper.
“It’s just been phone calls,” he said, emphasising that there’s no official offer yet.
“I always say this to Daniel: what we call an offer is something that is on paper. Once it is in black and white, then we call it an offer. But if you just receive calls saying we want this player, that’s not an offer. So, have I received calls? Yes, I have received calls from abroad, clubs in the PSL, and North Africa.
“I think we are going through a phase similar to what we experienced last season when he was still at Jwaneng Galaxy. You know, we had a lot of offers, and some of them may have been from big clubs. So, people questioned why we chose Marumo Gallants," More added.
“We went for Marumo Gallants at that time so that Daniel could showcase his talent. We appreciate that the club is giving him that platform, and we also thank the chairman [Abram Sello] for believing in Daniel.
“I see people talking about it. You can look; they say it is Orlando Pirates, and then they say it is Chiefs. It’s all over the place.
“But for me, what I can confirm is just that they are talking about it. We haven’t been approached to really discuss it. With that being said, it is just for us to sit down with Marumo Gallants as well, if there were talks with the chairman, and we will come after that," he concluded.
Msendami should be cautious
Former Glamour Boys custodian Daniel Akpeyi underlined the importance of Msendami making a wise decision.
“He is such an amazing player, young and ambitious, but it is at this stage that he has to be cautious. These are make-or-break situations for a young player like him,” Akpeyi told FARPostin a recent interview.
“I believe he is one of the few players who can fit in any team in the PSL and even beyond. You can see with his humility and how he respects older people that he is a person willing to learn and develop.
“That is the kind of player any coach or teammate wants to have, someone who wants to learn and at the same time is supportive of his mates. Zimbabwe has a gem in Daniel Msendami," he concluded.