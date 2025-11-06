Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League protest: St Eloi Lupopo insist they are ‘clean’ & Bucs ‘took wrong information'

The Soweto giants wrote to CAF protesting the eligibility of coach Guy Bukasa, who they claimed was serving a suspension following his unsporting behaviour while with the U20 Democratic Republic of Congo team that competed in the U20 AFCON hosted by Egypt.

They further argued that Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala were not fully cleared to be included in the squad. CAF confirmed receipt of the protest letter.

“Well, I mean, the first thing I can do, first of all, is to confirm that, of course, we are aware of these complaints and protests and whatever have been received by CAF, and they are being processed through the competent structures, the judicial structures at CAF,” Luxolo September, who is CAF's Head of TV, opened up.

“There is one part which is being processed through the judicial processes, which we have to respect because they are fully independent.

"Then there is the administrative status, which has to deal with the status quo as it is. And right now, we are dealing with the status quo as it is. If and when we will be guided by what the judicial bodies do.

"When? I don't know. How? I don't know. What? I don't know. It's an independent process that is happening, and we respect it, and we create this wall between the administrative side and the judicial bodies that exist.

"So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it," he concluded.