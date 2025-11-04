CAF breaks silence on Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League complaint against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo

Orlando Pirates’ formal complaint against Democratic Republic of Congo side FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo has now been officially acknowledged by the Confederation of African Football.

The Premier Soccer League giants lodged a protest after being eliminated from the Champions League at the third preliminary round.

The Buccaneers argued that Lupopo's coach Guy Bukasa was not eligible to take part in the game together with players Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala.

CAF media head Luxolo September has confirmed that the matter has reached CAF’s judicial structures and is being processed according to the continental football governing body’s procedures.