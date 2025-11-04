CAF breaks silence on Orlando Pirates' CAF Champions League complaint against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo
CAF confirm receiving Pirates’ protest
Orlando Pirates’ formal complaint against Democratic Republic of Congo side FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo has now been officially acknowledged by the Confederation of African Football.
The Premier Soccer League giants lodged a protest after being eliminated from the Champions League at the third preliminary round.
The Buccaneers argued that Lupopo's coach Guy Bukasa was not eligible to take part in the game together with players Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala.
CAF media head Luxolo September has confirmed that the matter has reached CAF’s judicial structures and is being processed according to the continental football governing body’s procedures.
CAF looking into the matter
“Well, I mean, the first thing I can do, first of all, is to confirm that, of course, we are aware of these complaints and protests and whatever have been received by CAF, and they are being processed through the competent structures, the judicial structures at CAF,” September said as per Soccer Laduma.
“There is one part which is being processed through the judicial processes, which we have to respect because they are fully independent. Then there is the administrative status which has to deal with the status quo as it is. And right now, we are dealing with the status quo as it is. If and when we will be guided by what the judicial bodies do," the PSL media head added.
"When? I don't know. How? I don't know. What? I don't know. It's an independent process that is happening and we respect, and we create this wall between the administrative side and the judicial bodies that exist. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”
Pirates' season took a twist
Pirates were promising in recent weeks, showcasing dominance and consistency that saw them win eight consecutive matches without conceding a single goal, across all competitions.
But Lupopo spoiled their run with a shock elimination from the Champions League.
That leaves the Soweto giants pinning their hopes on a boardroom decision from CAF to overturn the result and revive their continental campaign.
They would be hoping that will not affect them for the rest of the season.
What comes next?
For now, Orlando Pirates will wait for CAF’s judicial structures to conclude their review of the protest and the timeline for a ruling remains uncertain as the commencement of the CAF Champions League group stage edges closer.
This might also include an appeal to whatever ruling CAF settles on. It is to be seen if CAF will order sanctions, such as match replays, fines, or disqualification, depending on the severity of the offence.
However, should CAF dismiss the complaint, Pirates will have to accept the outcome and move forward to fully focus on domestic assignments.