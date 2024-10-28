Orlando Pirates: Are they the true title contenders? Can they dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns and claim the league?

Having won one trophy this season and currently leading the standings, can the Buccaneers maintain their position at the top until May?

Orlando Pirates have had a fantastic start to the season, claiming the MTN8 trophy, though they were surprisingly knocked out of the Carling Cup by newcomers Magesi FC in the first round.

Despite that setback, their league campaign has been flawless so far, as they sit comfortably on top of the standings with five wins from five matches.

This impressive form has positioned them as early pace-setters, and the big question is whether they can sustain this momentum until the end of the season and finally lift their first league title since the 2010/11 season.

Under the guidance of coach Jose Riveiro, who has already collected five trophies (three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups) during his tenure, Pirates have built a reputation as a team that performs well in knockout competitions.

However, the league title has remained elusive for the Spaniard, despite his squad finishing as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in consecutive seasons, securing 54 and 50 points, respectively.

As the Buccaneers prepare for their upcoming clash with TS Galaxy, all eyes are on whether this could finally be the season they break their league drought.

Riveiro has built a balanced squad with depth in key positions, and their strong start suggests they are on the right track.

The challenge, however, will be maintaining consistency over a long campaign and dealing with injuries, fatigue, and suspensions.

With Sundowns still looming as a major threat, the Buccaneers must keep their focus and ensure they don’t drop points in crucial moments.

This season could very well determine if Riveiro’s tactical approach and squad management are good enough to dethrone the defending champions.

If they can stay on course, Pirates may finally give their fans the long-awaited league glory they’ve been craving for over a decade.

GOAL discusses whether the Buccaneers have what it takes to go all the way and clinch the most coveted trophy in South African club football.