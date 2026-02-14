Orlando Pirates 3-0 Marumo Gallants: ‘Give Relebohile Mofokeng his Player of the Season award! Patrick Maswangayi still got magic but one thing that Kaizer Chiefs will lift is Dr Khumalo's Chiskop’

Orlando Pirates went ahead as early as the fourth minute when Yanela Mbuthuma connected a Relebohile Mofokeng feed.

Patrick Maswanganyi then doubled the Buccaneers' lead in the 29th minute as Marumo Gallants struggled for a breakthrough.

Mofokeng then scored his third goal in as many PSL outings with four minutes remaining after cutting inside before a fine finish to seal the day for the hosts.

Had they not been wasteful in front of goal with Maswanganyi, substitute Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis the culprits, Pirates would have won by a wider margin.

After picking up three points at home, the Soweto giants are now six points on top of the Premier Soccer League table, but have played a game more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

While the Buccaneers cemented their place at the summit, Gallants remain relegation-threatened as they dropped to position 14 with four points more than bottom-placed Magesi FC, who have played two games fewer.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Pirates' win.

