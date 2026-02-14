Goal.com
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates 3-0 Marumo Gallants: ‘Give Relebohile Mofokeng his Player of the Season award! Patrick Maswangayi still got magic but one thing that Kaizer Chiefs will lift is Dr Khumalo's Chiskop’

The Buccaneers opened a six-point gap at the summit of the Premier Soccer League standings after a 3-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. It was another productive outing for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side, who continue to build momentum in the title race. The Soweto giants are now 14 matches unbeaten across all competitions, with their last defeat dating back to October 2025.

Orlando Pirates went ahead as early as the fourth minute when Yanela Mbuthuma connected a Relebohile Mofokeng feed.

Patrick Maswanganyi then doubled the Buccaneers' lead in the 29th minute as Marumo Gallants struggled for a breakthrough.

Mofokeng then scored his third goal in as many PSL outings with four minutes remaining after cutting inside before a fine finish to seal the day for the hosts.

Had they not been wasteful in front of goal with Maswanganyi, substitute Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis the culprits, Pirates would have won by a wider margin. 

After picking up three points at home, the Soweto giants are now six points on top of the Premier Soccer League table, but have played a game more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

While the Buccaneers cemented their place at the summit, Gallants remain relegation-threatened as they dropped to position 14 with four points more than bottom-placed Magesi FC, who have played two games fewer.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Pirates' win.

    Chiefs will lift Dr Khumalo's Chiskop

    One thing that Chiefs will lift is that Dr Khumalo's chiskop - Lesego Segoh Molefe

    Strategy to fool Chiefs

    Chiefs were happy thinking the captain was injured, but it was all a strategy - Sbusiso Bokoloshe

    Maswangayi still got magic

    Maswangayi has still got magic - Nhlanhla Banda

    Doc Khumalo again

    Doctor Khumalo said the league must stop until Mamelodi Sundowns sort their internal problems - Lindo Lucio Selata

    Pirates dangerous more than electricity

    This team is more dangerous than electricity - Abuti Davies Ntsako Ndhumanyane

    Give Rele Player of the season award

    Give Rele his Player of the Season award. Give Pirates the Nedbank Cup and Betway Premiership trophies. Give Abdeslam his coach of the season, and we start the new season - Matlou Michael 

    Mofokeng is pure class 💎

    I don’t have words to describe Mofokeng anymore. Pure class 💎 - Jughead Sanele10 

