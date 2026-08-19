Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fenerbahce v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs First LegGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Openda immediately on target: the terms of the loan from Juventus to Lyon

Juventus
Transfers
Lyon
I. Openda

The Belgian scores for his new team in the Champions League qualifiers

Lois Openda, on target last night for Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers, which the French side drew 1-1 away to Fenerbahce, left Juventus on 28 July. Here is the Bianconeri club's statement confirming the straight loan to OL, with no option to buy:


"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais for the temporary transfer, until 30 June 2027, of the registration rights of player Lois Openda, for a consideration of €3.5 million".

  • Here is the statement Juventus released on 1 September 2025 to announce the signing of Openda from RB Leipzig: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of player Ikoma-Loïs Openda, for a consideration of €3.3 million. Bonuses are also envisaged up to a maximum amount of €0.8 million, upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives.


    The agreement also provides for the obligation on the part of Juventus to acquire the player’s registration rights on a permanent basis should certain conditions be met during the 2025/2026 sporting season. The agreed consideration for the possible permanent acquisition amounts to €40.6 million, payable over four financial years, in addition to ancillary charges of €1.7 million".


    Juventus met those conditions and, towards the end of the 2025-26 season, signed Openda on a permanent deal.




    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Ligue 1
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV