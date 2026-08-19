Here is the statement Juventus released on 1 September 2025 to announce the signing of Openda from RB Leipzig: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of player Ikoma-Loïs Openda, for a consideration of €3.3 million. Bonuses are also envisaged up to a maximum amount of €0.8 million, upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives.





The agreement also provides for the obligation on the part of Juventus to acquire the player’s registration rights on a permanent basis should certain conditions be met during the 2025/2026 sporting season. The agreed consideration for the possible permanent acquisition amounts to €40.6 million, payable over four financial years, in addition to ancillary charges of €1.7 million".





Juventus met those conditions and, towards the end of the 2025-26 season, signed Openda on a permanent deal.











