ONE MORE! Mamelodi Sundowns' signing spree continues as Bafana Bafana defender officially joins Masandawana

Ndamane is a Kaizer Chiefs product, and when he failed to break into the first team, he left. When he was pressed to explain why he left the Soweto giants, Ndamane was categorical that he wanted to play and that was not achievable at Chiefs.

“I’m from KZN, from a rural area called Sahlumbe. So on my journey, I went to trial at Chiefs, I think it was in 2023. I trialled there, and they took me [and signed me]. I played in the U19 side and DDC team, and from DDC I came here to TS Galaxy," he explained in an interview last year.

"I didn’t do anything wrong [at Chiefs]. My story is different [to Puso Dithejane]. I didn’t do anything wrong, and nothing bad happened.

“I think as a player I wanted to grow in football, so playing for the DDC side there, I realised that I can do more," he added.

"Because I didn’t play for the first team didn’t mean I wasn’t good, so I was able to come and try my luck here at TS Galaxy.”