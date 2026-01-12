ONE MORE! Mamelodi Sundowns' signing spree continues as Bafana Bafana defender officially joins Masandawana
- Backpagepix
Sundowns sign SA defender
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African international Khulumani Ndamane from Premier Soccer League opponents, TS Galaxy.
The 21-year-old joined the Brazilians when the current season began but was immediately loaned back to Galaxy. He has now officially joined the Brazilians.
Welcome!
"Khulumani Ndamane has officially joined the Yellow Nation. Welcome to the Home of the Champions," Sundowns announced.
Goodbye
Sundowns' confirmation that they have signed Ndamane comes hours after Galaxy confirmed the centre-back was leaving the club.
"Thank you, Khulumani Ndamane, for your professionalism, commitment, and passion during your time with us. You represented the badge with pride and gave your all on and off the field," the club said in a farewell statement.
"As you take this next step in your career and join a new club, we wish you nothing but success and continued growth. Once a Rocket, always a Rocket. All the best in your new chapter."
- Backpagepix
Ndamane's Chiefs stint
Ndamane is a Kaizer Chiefs product, and when he failed to break into the first team, he left. When he was pressed to explain why he left the Soweto giants, Ndamane was categorical that he wanted to play and that was not achievable at Chiefs.
“I’m from KZN, from a rural area called Sahlumbe. So on my journey, I went to trial at Chiefs, I think it was in 2023. I trialled there, and they took me [and signed me]. I played in the U19 side and DDC team, and from DDC I came here to TS Galaxy," he explained in an interview last year.
"I didn’t do anything wrong [at Chiefs]. My story is different [to Puso Dithejane]. I didn’t do anything wrong, and nothing bad happened.
“I think as a player I wanted to grow in football, so playing for the DDC side there, I realised that I can do more," he added.
"Because I didn’t play for the first team didn’t mean I wasn’t good, so I was able to come and try my luck here at TS Galaxy.”
- Backpagepix
Blessing in disguise
When he joined the Rockets, his fortunes changed, and he went on to become a regular starter. His performance also attracted the Bafana Bafana head coach's attention, as Hugo Broos called him up.
“At teams like Chiefs, expectations are huge. As a youngster, you still make mistakes, and sometimes the pressure can be too much," he said.
"But here at Galaxy, they allow you to make mistakes and learn. That has helped me grow – not just as a player, but mentally too.
“It was not painful [leaving Chiefs]. There are a lot of players in this game, and if you don’t get a chance, you must accept it. Football doesn’t always take you where you want to go," the defender added.
“I saw that things were not happening the way I wished, so I decided to come to TS Galaxy. And fortunately, when I arrived here, things went my way.”
- Backpage
Sundowns strengthen for crucial campaign
The Brazilians are involved in both the CAF Champions League and in the PSL title race against Orlando Pirates.
In the continental campaign, the Tshwane giants are in a tough group that consists of MC Alger, under their former coach, Rhulani Mokwena, Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Saint-Eloi Lupopo from DR Congo.
Masandawana top Group B with four points from a draw against MC Alger and a win against Lupopo. Al Hilal are just second because of an inferior goal difference to Sundowns.
At home, Sundowns are expected to face stiff competition from Pirates, who are rejuvenated after winning the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.