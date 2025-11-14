Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane opens up on what stifled his progress at Kaizer Chiefs and 'helped me grow' at TS Galaxy

Khulumani Ndamane joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 and went on to feature for their Under-19s and the DStv Diski Challenge team as he worked on his development.

With first-team opportunities proving difficult to secure at Naturena, he considered an option elsewhere at TS Galaxy who recruited him at the start of last season.

The lanky central defender arrived at the Rockets as a direct replacement for Given Msimango, who was making a switch in the opposite direction to Chiefs.

Now, Ndamane has established himself into a key TS Galaxy defender and explains why he has progressed at the club and what held him back at Amakhosi.