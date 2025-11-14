Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane opens up on what stifled his progress at Kaizer Chiefs and 'helped me grow' at TS Galaxy
Ndamane's struggle to break into the Chiefs first team
Khulumani Ndamane joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 and went on to feature for their Under-19s and the DStv Diski Challenge team as he worked on his development.
With first-team opportunities proving difficult to secure at Naturena, he considered an option elsewhere at TS Galaxy who recruited him at the start of last season.
The lanky central defender arrived at the Rockets as a direct replacement for Given Msimango, who was making a switch in the opposite direction to Chiefs.
Now, Ndamane has established himself into a key TS Galaxy defender and explains why he has progressed at the club and what held him back at Amakhosi.
- Backpagepix
The differece between TS Galaxy and Chiefs
“At teams like Chiefs, expectations are huge,” Ndamane told iDiski Times.
“As a youngster, you still make mistakes and sometimes the pressure can be too much. But here at Galaxy, they allow you to make mistakes and learn. That has helped me grow – not just as a player, but mentally too.
“It was not painful [leaving Chiefs]. There are a lot of players in this game and if you don’t get a chance, you must accept it. Football doesn’t always take you where you want to go.
“I saw that things were not happening the way I wished, so I decided to come to TS Galaxy. And fortunately, when I arrived here, things went my way.”
- Backpagepix
Joining TS Galaxy a blessing in disguise
Ndamane’s move to TS Galaxy has not only given him a platform to play PSL football, but it also opened the door for his international football breakthrough.
After joining the Rockets, he positioned himself to attract the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, something he might have struggled to achieve at Chiefs.
In recent years, Amakhosi players have found it difficult to break into the national team setup, and Ndamane could have faced the same challenge.
Regular game time at TS Galaxy has boosted his visibility and his growing experience with the national team could further enhance his profile.
That would help Ndamane be scouted by clubs in Europe, should he remain consistent in his game.
Chiefs not feeling Ndamane's departure
Chiefs are currently not feeling Ndamane’s departure as their defence has emerged as the club’s most improved department this season.
Amakhosi have managed to keep 10 clean sheets in 16 games across all competitions this season.
Even with Msimango and Rushwin Dortley sidelined by long-term injuries, the backline has remained organised and reliable.
Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika and Aden McCarthy have been swapping as central-defence partners.
- Backpage
Condemning Kekana and Ngezana to the backyard
Ndamane’s rapid rise has been so impressive that Broos now prefers him over the vastly experienced Grant Kekana and Siyabonga Ngezana in the Bafana squad.
Former Stellenboach centre-back Olwethu Makhanya who has been in good form for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer is also behind Ndamane.
A return to Chiefs cannot be ruled out in future, while a switch to Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns is also a possibility.
He has already been linked with Masandawana as his reputation continues to grow and he has expressed the desire "to play for a big team" when he was questioned about Sundowns' reported interest in him.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Ndamane is part of the current Bafana camp preparing for Saturday’s international friendly match against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
His inclusion reflects how he has steadily earned the trust of Broos in recent months.
Should he continue to impress during the Zambia friendly at club level, Ndamane could strengthen his case for a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.