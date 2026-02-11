Olisa Ndah set to remain in the PSL as agent Mike Makaab reveals details of his next destination

Reports had emerged claiming that Ndah had secured a move to Libyan side Al Shomooa on a year-and-a-half contract. However, when Makaab was tagged in a social media post announcing the deal, the agent immediately rejected the claims.

"Absolute nonsense, sadly, certain journalists will go to any lengths to publish, 'breaking news' and that is why the media is losing credibility," replied Makaab.

He further provided clarity and some truth about having been reached by the club, but there was no final decision at the moment.

"It’s true that the club has been in contact with us, but we are considering various opportunities and are in talks with two clubs in SA as well," he added.