Olisa Ndah set to remain in the PSL as agent Mike Makaab reveals details of his next destination
Ndah's departure from Bucs
A week ago, Orlando Pirates took South African football by surprise when they announced the departure of Olisa Ndah. In a statement, the Mayfair-based club explained that the 28-year-old needed regular game time, leading him to request an early termination of his stay in Soweto.
With speculation rife over where he might end up, and supporters debating his suitability for various clubs, clarity soon followed, but Ndah’s agent, Mike Makaab, has stepped in to rubbish a report that he had signed for a Libyan club.
'Absolute nonsense'
Reports had emerged claiming that Ndah had secured a move to Libyan side Al Shomooa on a year-and-a-half contract. However, when Makaab was tagged in a social media post announcing the deal, the agent immediately rejected the claims.
"Absolute nonsense, sadly, certain journalists will go to any lengths to publish, 'breaking news' and that is why the media is losing credibility," replied Makaab.
He further provided clarity and some truth about having been reached by the club, but there was no final decision at the moment.
"It’s true that the club has been in contact with us, but we are considering various opportunities and are in talks with two clubs in SA as well," he added.
- Stellenbosch
Ndah's next destination revealed
ProSport International agent Mike Makaab confirmed that Olisa Ndah is training with Stellenbosch FC and is expected to sign a deal with the club before the end of the week.
“Yes, I can tell you that Olisa Ndah is at Stellenbosch after leaving Orlando Pirates. We are discussing the possibility of a move with the club," he told FARPost.
“He arrived on Monday to start training with the club, and we’re hoping that by the end of this week, we could reach a conclusion on Olisa Ndah’s future.
"He received his clearance within the January transfer window from Pirates, so he will be eligible to play for the club immediately should he sign.”
- Orlando Pirates
What comes next?
Stellenbosch have endured a tough season by their high standards. They are already eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup with a game to spare and sit in 12th in the PSL table.
They did, however, beat Kaizer Chiefs in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match last week so, under new coach Gavin Hunt, could be looking to put a strong cup run together to salvage their season.
For Ndah, the Winelands club should offer him the minutes he needs to get back to full match fitness.