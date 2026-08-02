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Official: Sevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez on long-term deal as Los Blancos retain future buy-back option
Financial details and contract terms
Sevilla have moved quickly to bolster their goalkeeping department by securing the permanent transfer of Gonzalez from Real Madrid.
The Leon-born keeper has put pen to paper on a significant contract that runs for the next five seasons, highlighting the club’s long-term faith in his potential. Gonzalez is already on the move to join his new teammates, flying out to join the first-team squad at their pre-season training base in Garderen, Netherlands, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming La Liga campaign.
The deal represents a strategic investment for Sevilla, who are paying an initial fee of €1 million plus performance-related variables in exchange for 50% of the player’s economic rights. This specific structure has become a hallmark of recent negotiations between the two Spanish giants, similar to the agreement that saw Julio Diaz move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
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Madrid maintain future control
While Real Madrid have sanctioned the exit of the promising Spaniard, they have ensured that they remain in the loop regarding his future development. The European champions have successfully negotiated a series of buy-back clauses that will remain active over the next three transfer windows.
These options are tiered, allowing Real Madrid to re-sign Gonzalez for a fee ranging between €3 million and €5 million, depending on when they choose to trigger the return. This protects Los Blancos should the keeper fulfill the lofty expectations placed upon him during his time in the capital.
The departure comes at a time when competition for places in Madrid is fierce. Gonzalez, who made his senior debut during the 2024/25 season in a home clash against Valencia at the Bernabeu, found his path blocked by established internationals and ultimately decided that the project at Sevilla offered the best platform for his evolution as a professional.
Official statements from both clubs
In a formal statement released on Sunday evening, Real Madrid expressed their gratitude to the departing goalkeeper.
The club said: "Real Madrid C. F. and Sevilla F. C. have agreed the transfer of our player Fran Gonzalez. Fran Gonzalez arrived at Real Madrid in 2022 at the age of 17 and has been part of our youth system for four seasons. In 2025 he debuted with the first team. Real Madrid will always be his home and thanks him for his work and his dedication during all these years.
The move makes Gonzalez the sixth signing of a busy summer window for Sevilla. He joins a recruitment class that includes Juan Iglesias, Guridi, Sangante, Julio Diaz, and Odysseas, the latter having returned on a fresh loan deal.
Gonzalez is expected to provide immediate competition for the starting spot, although Odysseas currently remains the frontrunner to start between the sticks following his performances last season.
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An emotional farewell to the Bernabeu
Taking to social media to address the fans and staff at his former club, Gonzalez shared a deeply personal message regarding his departure. He wrote: "Today I have to say goodbye to a place that has meant so much to me. Real Madrid, as I would tell my friends, My Madrid. I leave with the peace of mind of knowing that I have given everything to wear this shield."
He continued by highlighting the influence of key figures and senior players on his career so far. "In particular, I want to thank Llopis and Mario Soria, because they never doubted me and always trusted in my work and in my person. Your trust has been indispensable on this path. Thanks Thibu, for putting up with all my curiosities, the thousand questions I always asked you and for always being willing to help me. Thank you for your patience and for everything you have taught me."
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