OFFICIAL: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the signing of South American star Brayan Leon to boost their CAF Champions League and PSL title bids
Sundowns sign Leon
Mamelodi Sundowns' signing spree has continued with the acquisition of Colombian star Brayan Leon from Independiente Medellin.
The Tshwane giants confirmed the arrival of the star on Monday, just days after Monnapule Saleng's deal was made public.
How good is Leon?
The 25-year-old was a vital player for his club, and his stats in the Colombian Primera A matches in 2025 speak for themselves: seven assists and 13 goals in 40 matches for Independiente Medellin.
He was also very influential when Medellin reached the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, which is an equivalent competition to the CAF Confederation Cup, quarter-finals.
He provided three assists and scored six goals in 10 matches, which represents a rather impressive nine-goal contribution in 10 Copa Sudamericana games.
Strengthening for Champions League and PSL battles
Facing stiff competition in the PSL title race from Orlando Pirates, Sundowns have moved with speed to strengthen the team, especially the attacking department.
Before the season began, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho were signed, and the stars have been impressive so far. But overall, the performance has not been convincing, especially in terms of goal output.
This is understood as the reason why the club's hierarchy and the technical bench have made it a priority to sign attackers before the season resumes.
The signings have also been made in order to give the coaching staff a rich pool of options because the Pretoria heavyweights are also competing in the Champions League.
After two games, they are on four points after a win against Saint-Eloi Lupopo from DR Congo and a draw against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger of Algeria. The other rival in the group is the Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.
Last season, they came close to lifting their second Champions League title but were stunned by Pyramids FC. To win another continental star, they need top talents and goals, and this is understood to be the primary driving factor in making more signings.
Cardoso uncertainty
Although the club is aggressive in the transfer market, questions remain about whether Miguel Cardoso will remain as the head coach.
As the season went on, a break to allow players to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, Pirates led with two more points.
The overall performance has not been convincing, and as Cardoso's future at the club remains a matter of speculation, Pitso Mosimane has been tipped to return.
Rumours have it that the club and the experienced Champions League-winning tactician are in talks for a possible reunion.
In fact, many retired South African football legends have said the reunion will be beneficial for both parties.
Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse is one of those who want to see Mosimane back at the PSL champions.
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse said.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment.
"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage – that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.
"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."