OFFICIAL: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the signing of South American star Brayan Leon to boost their CAF Champions League and PSL title bids

Although the club is aggressive in the transfer market, questions remain about whether Miguel Cardoso will remain as the head coach.

As the season went on, a break to allow players to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, Pirates led with two more points.

The overall performance has not been convincing, and as Cardoso's future at the club remains a matter of speculation, Pitso Mosimane has been tipped to return.

Rumours have it that the club and the experienced Champions League-winning tactician are in talks for a possible reunion.

In fact, many retired South African football legends have said the reunion will be beneficial for both parties.

Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse is one of those who want to see Mosimane back at the PSL champions.

"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse said.

"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment.

"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage – that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.

"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."