OFFICIAL! European club appoints former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro after poor stint with Al Ahly

After an impressive three-season stint with Pirates, where he won five trophies, the Spaniard left before he was appointed by Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

However, things did not go as anticipated, as he was fired after a poor start to the season.

Riveiro, while recalling his time at the perennial CAF Champions League winners, said it is a chapter he would like to forget very fast.

"It's a difficult place; let's leave it there. It wasn't only about the results; we wanted to do a lot more when we arrived, but you need the proper support to do it, and we didn't have it," Riveiro said in an earlier interview.

"We unfortunately couldn't start the way we wanted to. I think the people were realising that we were trying to do something different with the group and changing the style of the team in a very short space of time," he added.

"We only had 10-11 training sessions before the Club World Cup started, and there were many new signings joining the group. In terms of performance, I was quite happy, and the fan reaction was very positive.

"Unfortunately, the beginning of the season did not play out the way we had hoped, and it only took four games for people at the club to lose their patience."

Now set for a different club on a different continent, Riveiro can only hope for a better time than what he experienced in Egypt.