Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro reveals 'it's a difficult place, lets leave it there' when quizzed on his short-lived stint at Al Ahly

"It's a difficult place; let's leave it there," he told Metro FM's SNAWA.

"It wasn't only about the results; we wanted to do a lot more when we arrived, but you need the proper support to do it, and we didn't have it."

"We unfortunately couldn't start the way we wanted to. I think the people were realising that we were trying to do something different with the group and changing the style of the team in a very short space of time," he added.

"We only had 10-11 training sessions before the Club World Cup started, and there were many new signings joining the group. In terms of performance, I was quite happy, and the fan reaction was very positive.

"Unfortunately, the beginning of the season did not play out the way we had hoped, and it only took four games for people at the club to lose their patience."