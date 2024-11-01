'Nwabali has realized Kaizer Chiefs have no keeper & Ntwari is an open net! The sooner he is benched, the better' - Fans

The Super Eagles custodian has revealed his desire to play for the Glamour Boys in future and South Africans are now debating on the sa

Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs for the better part of the 2023/24 season after his exploits for Chippa United and the national team.

However, Amakhosi signed TS Galaxy custodian Fiacre Ntwari who has since been serving as Nasreddine Nabi's first choice. However, the Rwanda keeper has not kept a clean sheet in the last five Premier Soccer League matches.

In a recent interview, Nwabali insisted he still hopes to play for Chiefs in the future. Have a look at what GOAL readers said afterward.