Nuno Espirito Santo sets Lucas Paqueta task as West Ham star bids to put spot-fixing case behind him and rescue Irons from dismal start

Espirito Santo has set a clear target for Paqueta following the end of the Football Association’s lengthy spot-fixing investigation into the Brazilian midfielder. The 28-year-old was accused of deliberately picking up yellow cards in four Premier League games between 2022 and 2023 to manipulate betting markets, but an independent commission ruled the allegations “not proven,” after a 314-page review found no evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.

Paqueta was instead reprimanded for failing to cooperate fully with the FA’s inquiry, a sanction the commission described as the 'mildest possible' and imposed without suspension or fine. He had provided limited answers during questioning on legal advice, which the panel accepted was due to stress and language barriers. The FA was ordered to pay 90% of the costs after the case collapsed, ending a two-year saga that also saw Paqueta’s £85 million move to Manchester City collapse.

With the investigation finally over, the midfielder has publicly indicated he is committed to West Ham, despite reports linking him with a January exit. His social media post, a smiling picture in a Hammers shirt beside his children, came just hours after reports claimed he was pushing to leave. West Ham, who rejected summer offers from Aston Villa and Flamengo, are hoping Paqueta’s clearance will now spark a turnaround in form as they sit 19th in the Premier League table.