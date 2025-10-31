Getty
Nuno Espirito Santo sets Lucas Paqueta task as West Ham star bids to put spot-fixing case behind him and rescue Irons from dismal start
Paqueta cleared of all wrongdoing in spot-fixing case
Espirito Santo has set a clear target for Paqueta following the end of the Football Association’s lengthy spot-fixing investigation into the Brazilian midfielder. The 28-year-old was accused of deliberately picking up yellow cards in four Premier League games between 2022 and 2023 to manipulate betting markets, but an independent commission ruled the allegations “not proven,” after a 314-page review found no evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.
Paqueta was instead reprimanded for failing to cooperate fully with the FA’s inquiry, a sanction the commission described as the 'mildest possible' and imposed without suspension or fine. He had provided limited answers during questioning on legal advice, which the panel accepted was due to stress and language barriers. The FA was ordered to pay 90% of the costs after the case collapsed, ending a two-year saga that also saw Paqueta’s £85 million move to Manchester City collapse.
With the investigation finally over, the midfielder has publicly indicated he is committed to West Ham, despite reports linking him with a January exit. His social media post, a smiling picture in a Hammers shirt beside his children, came just hours after reports claimed he was pushing to leave. West Ham, who rejected summer offers from Aston Villa and Flamengo, are hoping Paqueta’s clearance will now spark a turnaround in form as they sit 19th in the Premier League table.
Espirito Santo set plans for Paqueta as West Ham continue to struggle
Espirito Santo, speaking ahead of West Ham’s clash with Newcastle, admitted the off-field noise had affected Paqueta’s performances but insisted the Brazilian remains vital to the team. “The noise doesn’t help,” Nuno said. “Finally, it ends, but at the same time, there are rumours around. We have to protect ourselves and work in the best way. He’s going to play on Sunday and help his teammates.”
The Portuguese coach revealed he had a personal chat with Paqueta about the responsibility that comes with his position. “I’ve spoken to him about many things. We need Lucas. I told him personally and the squad that being a No.10 is more than a number. It’s a symbol,” Nuno explained, underlining his belief that Paqueta must now lead by example. “That’s what we need from Lucas. We need him to help his teammates because they trust him. We know there is more to come from him, and we need him as a No.10.”
Nuno also acknowledged the challenge ahead, particularly against Paqueta’s compatriots Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. “It’s not only going to be in midfield — there are going to be battles everywhere,” he said. “But we’re going to face one of the best midfields in the Premier League. I think during the game they won’t be friends! After the game, they (Bruno and Lucas) can be friends again!”
Paqueta remains West Ham's best shot at redemption
The conclusion of the FA’s investigation represents a huge personal relief for Paqueta, who has endured over two years of uncertainty that derailed his career trajectory. The former Lyon playmaker was on the brink of joining Pep Guardiola’s City in August 2023 before the allegations surfaced, forcing the eight-time Premier League champions to withdraw their £85 million offer. Since then, Paqueta has remained one of West Ham’s most consistent performers, recording three goals in ten appearances this season despite the club’s poor form.
The midfielder’s creative output has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise dire campaign, with his vision, ball progression, and pressing helping to sustain West Ham’s attacking play. His ability to dictate tempo and find pockets between the lines remains unmatched in the squad, and Espirito Santo is banking on the Brazilian's rediscovered focus to reignite the team’s midfield engine. The new boss believes that, freed from external distractions, Paqueta can finally return to the dynamic form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after creators.
Transfer speculation, however, refuses to fade entirely. While Aston Villa made a late approach in the summer and Flamengo remain interested in bringing their academy graduate home, West Ham have held firm. The club sees Paqueta as essential to both their Premier League survival hopes and their long-term rebuild under Nuno, who is determined to build the team around him.
West Ham's dreadful form could see them relegated
Paqueta is expected to start when West Ham travel to St. James’ Park this weekend to take on Newcastle United. With the investigation settled and his manager’s full backing, Paqueta’s task is simple — deliver on the pitch and inspire a team short on confidence and consistency.
Nuno has made clear that Paqueta’s leadership and creativity will be central to West Ham’s hopes of escaping the relegation zone. The Irons have lost seven of their first nine matches and sit four points from safety, their defence leaking 20 goals and morale at a low ebb. But with Paqueta back in focus and Nuno eager to establish discipline and clarity, the club will hope their Brazilian playmaker can transform resilience into results and begin the long climb away from the bottom three.
