Mutiny at West Ham?! Lucas Paqueta breaks silence amid reports he wants to leave London Stadium in January
West Ham determined to hold on to Paqueta
It had been reported that Aston Villa came forward with a late bid for Paqueta in the summer window. However, the Hammers refused to sanction the transfer, with Villa’s proposal arriving only a couple of days before deadline day. Flamengo, Paqueta’s boyhood club, also approached with a loan offer that was swiftly turned down by West Ham. Sources in Brazil suggested that Flamengo would love to bring Paqueta back home permanently, but questions remain over whether they could afford such a move. Now, a fresh report from The Times claims that he is once again pushing to open the exit doors in the winter.
However, Paqueta appeared to pour cold water on those rumours using nothing more than a simple emoji. The midfield magician took to X to share a picture of himself beaming in a West Ham shirt, flanked by his two young sons, Filippo and Tiziano, at the London Stadium. His post, which came just over an hour after The Times reported he wanted to quit the club, included only a smiling face emoji, enough to put the swirling rumours about his future to rest.
Challenging times at West Ham
Pep Guardiola was also reportedly eager to add Paqueta to his Manchester City midfield, but the deal collapsed due to the investigation into the now-quashed betting irregularities. But things have since gone south for the Brazilian as, instead of challenging for Premier League titles, Paqueta finds himself battling at the opposite end of the table. West Ham sit 19th in the league, four points adrift of safety, after losing seven of their opening nine matches. Their defence has leaked 20 goals, and the fans are running out of patience. The latest blow came last weekend, when newly promoted Leeds United stunned the Hammers with two quickfire goals in the opening 15 minutes, holding on for a 2–1 victory at Elland Road. The defeat left West Ham staring down the barrel of a relegation fight. Amid the darkness, Paqueta remains one of West Ham’s few shining lights. Since joining from Lyon in 2022, he has been an ever-present force, and he has already scored three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, often carrying the creative burden in a team struggling for identity.
Nuno’s tough task and dressing room unrest
West Ham's managerial turmoil has only worsened matters. After sacking Graham Potter just weeks into the new campaign, the Hammers turned to Nuno Espírito Santo, who was himself after being dismissed by Nottingham Forest. But Nuno’s arrival has yet to spark a revival. He has made bold choices in his early matches, notably freezing out James Ward-Prowse from his squads. The former Southampton captain has not featured in any of Nuno’s four matchday line-ups, and the new boss is reportedly open to selling him in January. Behind the scenes, Nuno is said to be pressing the board to back him in the upcoming window. His wish list includes a commanding striker and a new central defender, but with West Ham set to announce significant financial losses for last season, reinforcements may depend on player sales.
Can West Ham regain their lost spark?
Even with the recent social media post suggesting Paqueta's content, doubts persist. However, few can blame him for wondering whether his talents deserve a grander stage, especially given how quickly West Ham’s European dreams have unravelled. And their immediate future looks perilous. Newcastle’s visit this weekend could bring yet more frustration, before a critical home match against Burnley just six days later. If results don’t turn soon, the fans will grow even more restless, and even the most optimistic ones will fear that the club could be staring at a relegation scrap by Christmas.
