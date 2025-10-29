Now there is pressure from North Africa on Hugo Broos! CAF Confederation Cup winner sends message to Bafana Bafana coach regarding Thembinkosi Lorch as ex-Orlando Pirates star has been 'in form' since 'FIFA Club World Cup'

Bafana Bafana are among the 24 teams from the continent that will be battling for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

After managing to get a bronze in the last edition, Hugo Broos' men will be aiming to go a step forward.

They have already started preparations for the biennial competition, explaining why they will play the 2013 winners, Zambia in an international friendly set for November 14.