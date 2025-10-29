Now there is pressure from North Africa on Hugo Broos! CAF Confederation Cup winner sends message to Bafana Bafana coach regarding Thembinkosi Lorch as ex-Orlando Pirates star has been 'in form' since 'FIFA Club World Cup'
Broos already preparing for AFCON
Bafana Bafana are among the 24 teams from the continent that will be battling for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.
After managing to get a bronze in the last edition, Hugo Broos' men will be aiming to go a step forward.
They have already started preparations for the biennial competition, explaining why they will play the 2013 winners, Zambia in an international friendly set for November 14.
Lorch among those overlooked
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch is among the players whom the 73-year-old tactician overlooked.
'Nyoso' has been doing well for Wydad Casablanca across all competitions; he has three goals and as many assists in the last five games across all competitions.
Tumisang Orebonye, who won the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup with USM Alger in 2023, is wondering why his club teammate is not being considered by Broos.
Lorch deserves a chance - Orebonye
“Lorch is doing great, I’m happy for him. I really wish he would continue like this,” he told FARPost.
“He not only shines on his own, but he’s a player who gets the best out of you as a teammate. You’ll be happy to play alongside him.”
“Now I get to see Lorch doing things he was doing [in the PSL]," Orebonye added.
"He’s a quiet guy; he does the talking on the field. He’s on form from last season to the FIFA Club World Cup; he was performing.
“I wouldn’t know why he isn’t making the national team, but he certainly deserves that chance," he concluded.
Time running out for Lorch
Broos has definitely made his mind up about 90 or so percent of his squad for the 2025 AFCON, but that doesn't mean Lorch has no chance.
Wydad are a big team, and if Lorch can sustain his current form, the Bafana Bafana technical team might be forced to have him in their squad to compete in Morocco.