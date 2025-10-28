Unlucky! Thembinkosi Lorch, Gift Links, Kaizer Chiefs star and in-form players overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of 2025 AFCON

Have a look at the players who are unlucky not to make the Bafana Bafana squad.
The 32-year-old has been doing well this season for Wydad Athletic Club.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates winger has three goals and as many goals in the last five games across all competitions.
Nyoso has massive quality to improve the Bafana Bafana squad, but, seemingly, Broos has enough depth currently in the attacking department.
The veteran 37-year-old striker continues to dazzle for Sekhukhune United.
Despite scoring nine goals and providing an assist in the 13 games played across all competitions, Grobler is wondering what more he should do to be considered.
The Amakhosi goalkeeper has been consistent for the club.
In the nine matches played in the Premier Soccer League, the custodian has conceded just five goals and kept six clean sheets, the joint-most in the league in the process.
He has played a total of 13 games so far and ensured he has kept the strikers at bay eight times. That, according to Broos, is not enough.
The 27-year-old wing-back has been consistent in Denmark, where he is a key player for Superliga log leaders, AGF.
So far, he has played 14 matches in all competitions with a return of three goals and as many assists.
The Mamelodi Sundowns winger has been a revelation for the club owing to his quality and consistent displays.
Matthews have four goals and as many assists in 10 Premier Soccer League games. No player has more assists than Matthews in the league.
He also netted the CAF Champions League against Remo Stars. Nevertheless, Broos feels he has enough in the wide areas.
The 21-year-old Philadelphia Union centre-back has been a regular for his team, always reliable and dictating proceedings at the back.
He made 34 appearances for the Major League Soccer outfit last season, and even scored twice.
But, he has still not managed to convince the Belgian that he has what it takes to deliver for Bafana Bafana.