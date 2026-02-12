Nottingham Forest close in on Sean Dyche replacement as club set to appoint fourth manager of season

Forest did not waste any pleasantries on Dyche, issuing a statement which read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Dyche may well have been taken by surprise, with his programme notes insisting that the club required their fans to give them full-throated support; Forest have only actually lost one of their last five games, including a 0-0 draw with leaders Arsenal.

He wrote: "Last Friday at Leeds United was a tough night and one we need to make sure we learn from, quickly. We knew it would be a difficult game and that we’d face tough moments during the 90 minutes, but we conceded poor goals at crucial times that ended up costing us.

"We don’t get carried away when we have really good results, and the same applies after a disappointing performance. It’s about continuing to work hard, learn and endeavour to be better the next time we have a game.

"Fortunately, we haven’t had to wait too long to get back out there. I know all of us, the players, the staff, and you supporters are determined to see a reaction this evening. Our intention is to play with intensity, to fight for every ball and make it a really difficult night for the opposition.

"The team will, as ever, benefit from your continued support under the lights at the City Ground. Let’s make it a good one."