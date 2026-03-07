Not the PSL title! Miguel Cardoso told what will save him from being sacked as Mamelodi Sundowns coach 'that is the most important silverware'

Mmotong has said that the PSL title will not be considered a success, and what Cardoso needs is to bring home the second continental star.

"The Champions League is the only thing that is going to save the Sundowns coach's job; winning the PSL title, he has already done that. We are used to winning the league," Mmotong told KickOff.

"To us, the league is a given; what we need is the Champions League. That is the most important silverware. The biggest challenge is that he has never won the Champions League; he has no experience in how it's won, so I can't say he was brought in to win it for the club.

"Winning the PSL will not help him, to be honest; even if we can finish in position, we will still qualify for next season's Champions League, so it's not really a big deal winning the league," he added.