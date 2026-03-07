Not the PSL title! Miguel Cardoso told what will save him from being sacked as Mamelodi Sundowns coach 'that is the most important silverware'
New demand for Cardoso
Whether Miguel Cardoso will remain as the head coach of the Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns or not is a question that can only be answered by time.
Although Downs are on track to defend the PSL title, some fans and the club's legends seem not to be wholly satisfied with the direction their club is taking.
Now, a new demand has been placed on the shoulders of Cardoso. Former Masandawana winger Koketso Mmotong has warned that the tactician must deliver the CAF Champions League if he wants to retain his position.
'PSL is given; bring CAF CL'
Mmotong has said that the PSL title will not be considered a success, and what Cardoso needs is to bring home the second continental star.
"The Champions League is the only thing that is going to save the Sundowns coach's job; winning the PSL title, he has already done that. We are used to winning the league," Mmotong told KickOff.
"To us, the league is a given; what we need is the Champions League. That is the most important silverware. The biggest challenge is that he has never won the Champions League; he has no experience in how it's won, so I can't say he was brought in to win it for the club.
"Winning the PSL will not help him, to be honest; even if we can finish in position, we will still qualify for next season's Champions League, so it's not really a big deal winning the league," he added.
Can Cardoso lift CAF CL?
Last season, the Brazilians came so close to winning the Champions League but were stunned by the Egyptian side, Pyramids FC.
Mmotong has questioned Cardoso's team selection, arguing that the coach has not been using players with continental experience.
"Team selection has been working against Cardoso; he's been leaving out some players who are very experienced when it comes to CAF football, the likes of Siphelele Mkhulise," he added.
United amid pressure
As Downs chase the PSL title and the Champions League, there have been fears of division in the locker room, but Cardoso has urged for unity.
“I have to confess to you I never felt there were any kind of losses in terms of managing the locker room; obviously, when you don’t win here and there, the emotions are not the same as when we are together, but we have memories,” he said.
“We know what we have done in the past, and as I told you, we lost two cups on penalties, which unfortunately didn’t give us trophies, and I repeat, in one of them, there was not even one entry in our box or shot at our goal.
“But that’s football, of course; it is difficult to recover on the next day when you lose trophies like that, but the players know very well the direction they want to go, and people in the club help us, keeping us united," he explained.
Masandawana will be in action on March 10, 2026, for league action against Orbit College.