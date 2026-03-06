Did Mamelodi Sundowns players sabotage Cardoso? Miguel confesses 'that’s football & it's difficult to rise the next day when you lose'

In the first half of the season, Mamelodi Sundowns were nowhere near their best across all competitions.

Masandawana had failed to deliver the MTN8, fell in the Carling Knockout, as well as the Nedbank Cup. The club's Premier Soccer League campaign was looking shaky, with Orlando Pirates capitalising on the advantage.

To make matters worse, the Brazilians were in danger of getting eliminated from the CAF Champions League in the group stage.

Coach Miguel Cardoso was under pressure to deliver, with Pitso Mosimane linked to a sensational return.