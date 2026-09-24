Not only Romano: AC Milan are also tracking Cagliari's Mendy for Amorim's attack

One of Mendy's biggest strengths is how quickly he takes on every message from the more experienced players in the dressing room. The youngster, born in 2007, now manages the tempo and key moments of matches better and contributes more to the team. That is the picture emerging from reports by AC Milan's scouts, who have been tracking him closely over several games. Mendy has the physique, sound technique, works well for the team and knows how to lead the line on his own. He still has plenty to improve, especially in front of goal, but he has the right mentality to go far, and AC Milan are fairly sure of that.