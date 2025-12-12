Five-time league champion Pitso Mosimane opens up on Kaizer Chiefs job as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach reveals he's always in Naturena 'every second week'

Pitso Mosimane has been without a job since parting ways with Iranian Pro League side Esteghlal FC in January 2025.

He has devoted most of his time to his youth football project, which remains a key personal passion.

Despite being unattached, rumours about his next move continue to flare up, with his name regularly linked to giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, even when one of those clubs appears stable.

The speculation reflects the high regard in which he is held in South African football and across the African continent.

However, Mosimane has repeatedly stated that he now prioritises a national team role, as coaching at the Africa Cup of Nations finals remains one of his biggest ambitions.

But he has answered a question about working for one of the traditional PSL giants.