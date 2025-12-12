Five-time league champion Pitso Mosimane opens up on Kaizer Chiefs job as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach reveals he's always in Naturena 'every second week'
Mosimane jobless for nearly a year
Pitso Mosimane has been without a job since parting ways with Iranian Pro League side Esteghlal FC in January 2025.
He has devoted most of his time to his youth football project, which remains a key personal passion.
Despite being unattached, rumours about his next move continue to flare up, with his name regularly linked to giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, even when one of those clubs appears stable.
The speculation reflects the high regard in which he is held in South African football and across the African continent.
However, Mosimane has repeatedly stated that he now prioritises a national team role, as coaching at the Africa Cup of Nations finals remains one of his biggest ambitions.
But he has answered a question about working for one of the traditional PSL giants.
Mosimane expresses Chiefs, Pirates, Downs interest
“I have answered this question so many times, but I understand it will always come back,” Mosimane said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.
“I’ve said it that I will never say never and I’m a football coach, a professional coach.
"Why should I not coach Kaizer Chiefs? Why should I not coach Orlando Pirates? Why should I not coach Mamelodi Sundowns?
"You can only put it on me once it’s on the table and you ask me, are you accepting it or you didn’t accept it? I don't want to talk about something that does not exist," added the former Bafana Bafana coach.
“Every 10 days, I would say on average, there is somebody who says, do you want to come over here and coach? I can show you my phone. But also, is it the right timing with other people? Is it right to go there? Also, Champions League means a lot to me.”
Mosimane already connected to Chiefs
Mosimane's son Reatlegile is at Chiefs playing for the Amakhosi Under-15 side.
That makes the experienced coach a regular visitor to Chiefs' development teams' matches to watch his son in action.
“Anytime there is a request, anytime there is a proposition or an approach, we are humble enough," Mosimane said.
"I mean, Rea is at Kaizer Chiefs. I'm there every second week. Every second week, I'm at Kaizer Chiefs watching Rea play.
"I am there physically, so maybe, I don't know, maybe one day it will happen. But you can't put the reason on why he is not hired.
"It's like I go to the stadium now when Chiefs is playing. I'm in the grandstand, and everybody sees me, and the cameras might come across, and then I'm putting the coaches on the bench under pressure, marketing myself. I don't need to do that.
"If I have a problem with Kaizer Chiefs, this man [Rea] is playing at Kaizer Chiefs every week, and I go there every week, what is the issue? Why not? I'm a professional."
Mosimane's prospects at Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns
Mosimane’s chances of becoming the next Amakhosi head coach are very much alive, but they hinge on how co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze perform for the remainder of the season.
The duo closed their 2025 schedule on a tough note after failing to win their last four matches in the CAF Confederation Cup and Premier Soccer League.
That slump has increased the pressure on them to turn around Chiefs’ fortunes or risk prompting management to look elsewhere for solutions.
While Mosimane remains a big name, the likelihood of him joining Pirates is slim, as Abdeslam Ouaddou is currently performing well.
At Chloorkop, Miguel Cardoso is facing the grim prospect of failing to help Sundowns defend the PSL title and that could trigger a coaching search.
However, Mosimane’s chances of returning to the Brazilians are slim due to his legal dispute with the club.