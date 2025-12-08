The perfect time for Kaizer Chiefs to fire 'Nasreddine Nabi's assistants' Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef & appoint jobless Pitso Mosimane as new head coach

"Honestly, it's difficult. Based on the last four games, things aren't looking good for the co-coaches," Mabotsa told KickOff.

"As coaches, it's good they received a chance. It shows the club saw potential. They started well, but now they're struggling. That's just my opinion.

"If you recall, they both joined Chiefs as Nabi's assistants. They were promoted to head coaches because management couldn't find a new head coach at the time," he added.

"I hope the Kaizer Chiefs management is currently searching for a new head coach. For example, they need a big coach like Pitso Mosimane... I'm just giving an example.

"We need someone who can elevate these players to a higher level because, right now, it's not working. We need a high-profile coach," Mabotsa concluded.

The former Amakhosi fullback has stated that Chiefs' young players need someone who will be very strict in order to help them achieve their full potential. Under the current coaches, he says, that is not possible.

"For instance, every new signing, like [Asanele] Velebayi right now, starts with great enthusiasm," Mabotsa said.

"Yet, as time passes, his teammates tend to bring him down to their level. That's why I say we need someone strict with the young players. They begin well but tend to relax over time."