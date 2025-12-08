The perfect time for Kaizer Chiefs to fire 'Nasreddine Nabi's assistants' Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef & appoint jobless Pitso Mosimane as new head coach
Pressure mounts on Kaze and Ben Youssef
After another winless outcome against TS Galaxy, Kaizer Chiefs' hierarchy has been asked to part ways with coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
The goalless draw on Sunday extended Chiefs' winless run to four games across all competitions, putting more pressure on the two coaches.
Now, a former Chiefs star, Isaac Mabotsa, has argued that those in charge of the Naturena outfit should be looking for a new coach.
'It's difficult'
"Honestly, it's difficult. Based on the last four games, things aren't looking good for the co-coaches," Mabotsa told KickOff.
"As coaches, it's good they received a chance. It shows the club saw potential. They started well, but now they're struggling. That's just my opinion.
"If you recall, they both joined Chiefs as Nabi's assistants. They were promoted to head coaches because management couldn't find a new head coach at the time," he added.
"I hope the Kaizer Chiefs management is currently searching for a new head coach. For example, they need a big coach like Pitso Mosimane... I'm just giving an example.
"We need someone who can elevate these players to a higher level because, right now, it's not working. We need a high-profile coach," Mabotsa concluded.
The former Amakhosi fullback has stated that Chiefs' young players need someone who will be very strict in order to help them achieve their full potential. Under the current coaches, he says, that is not possible.
"For instance, every new signing, like [Asanele] Velebayi right now, starts with great enthusiasm," Mabotsa said.
"Yet, as time passes, his teammates tend to bring him down to their level. That's why I say we need someone strict with the young players. They begin well but tend to relax over time."
Chiefs warned
Mabotsa's assessment of Kaze and Ben Youssef comes a few days after former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi cautioned the Soweto giants about the co-coaching structure.
Baloyi believes having two coaches with equal powers at the helm of the club is bound to fail, as it will only generate confusion.
“For me, it is evident [lack of leadership]; you can see early in the game one coach is in charge, and then later on another one takes over,” Baloyi said.
“This affects the players. For me, the club needs to make a decision on who is in charge. Even between the two of them, decide who is the head and who is the assistant. As long as you have this co-coaching thing, there are different messages going to the players.
"When you understand leadership, you will understand that players, and people in general, no matter the environment, respond differently to a leader. Now, when you have two leaders in an organisation with the same power, you are bound to have problems. The youngsters will learn the hard way," he concluded.
Chase for multiple trophies
As Kaze and Ben Youssef try to help Chiefs chase multiple trophies this season, they are set to be under constant assessment.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Phelelani Mpangase is one of those who believes the two coaches can deliver for the Glamour Boys.
"Let me be honest, after the coach [Nabi] left, Chiefs have been doing well in terms of trying to win games because, if you look, they weren’t winning games before," Mpangase said.
"Rather, they were drawing games, but now you can see that these other coaches are giving Chiefs players a little bit more freedom, which helps the team win games.
"Look at Mfundo Vilakazi; he expresses himself when he gets a chance. Mduduzi Shabalala has been doing very well; he has been exceptional. They are playing well now," he stated.
"The coaches are giving them that freedom. Look at [Dillan] Solomons; it's the same Solomons we saw at [Moroka] Swallows, who plays up and down and shows a lot of creativity.
"I believe that, slowly but surely, players are coming back. They are gaining their confidence again, and overall, I think they are doing well," he concluded.
Kaze and Ben Youssef were given the mantle to guide the club till the end of the season after Nasreddine Nabi left. The challenge ahead for them is to try and help Amakhosi succeed in the CAF Confederation Cup, defend the Nedbank Cup and mount an impressive campaign in the PSL.