Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty
Chris Burton

'It is not human' - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano stunned by freezing temperatures in Kansas during Champions Cup win as Lionel Messi nets first competitive goal of 2025

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFSporting Kansas CityJ. Mascherano

Javier Mascherano has reacted to the “not human” conditions that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami had to contend with when visiting Kansas City.

  • Match was postponed by 24 hours
  • Temperatures still dipped below freezing
  • Messi netted only goal of the game
