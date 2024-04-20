Not backing down - Orlando Pirates mean business as Jose Riveiro’s soldiers are on a mission to hold off Stellenbosch threat for Caf Champions League spot

The Sea Robbers received a boost in their quest for continental contention by reclaiming second place on the Premier Soccer League table.

Approaching a crucial phase of the league season, the Soweto Giants are in a battle for maximum points to secure a place in next season's Caf Champions League, aiming to surpass Stellenbosch.

Following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, April 20th, the Buccaneers are now tied with the Cape Winelands side on 40 points, edging their fellow contenders on goal difference.

With Pirates' clear ambition to return to the continental stage, GOAL examines the team's key players, secret weapons and how coach Jose Riveiro can maintain squad motivation until the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.