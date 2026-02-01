Getty
Noni Madueke given Olimpico goal to end 12-month Premier League drought! Arsenal winger awarded effort flapped into his own net by Leeds keeper Karl Darlow
Darlow flapped the ball into his own net
Arsenal were already in front by that stage, with Martin Zubimendi breaking the deadlock when heading home in the 27th minute. The Gunners then further highlighted the threat that they pose from set-piece situations.
Madueke swung over a corner in the 38th minute. His delivery from the right dripped and curled towards goal, with Darlow having to retreat onto his own line. He got stuck behind Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and ended up palming the ball onto the inside of the post as he failed to get any purchase on his punch. Said effort went down as an own goal.
Goal awarded to Madueke by the Premier League
Madueke was understandably disappointed with that decision at the full-time whistle, as his cross had been on target and he forced a mistake from rivals that are battling to keep themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Madueke told BBC Sport, with his case being pleaded to the powers that rule on contentious goal calls: “How can that be an own goal? It was going on target, if the keeper’s not in the goal then it goes in, so, I don’t understand how that’s an own goal. So Premier League please take a look at that and fix it for me.”
Darlow will be pleased to hear that the Premier League have looked into the case and decided to rule in favour of Madueke. A statement on their official website reads: “Noni Madueke has been awarded Arsenal's second goal in their 4-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday.
“The goal was initially given as an own goal by Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who parried Madueke's corner kick into the back of his own net. But the Premier League's Goal Accreditation Panel has now confirmed it has been credited to Madueke, giving the former Chelsea winger his first Premier League goal for Arsenal.”
When Madueke scored his last Premier League goal
Madueke has scored three Champions League goals for the Gunners this season. He moved to Emirates Stadium when crossing London from Chelsea during the summer of 2025.
His last Premier League goal for the Blues was recorded against Manchester City on January 25, 2025. He can now celebrate seeing that barren run being brought to a close, with the intention being to deliver more end product in the weeks to come.
Arsenal need him to do so, especially if fellow England international winger Saka is to spend more time on the treatment table. Victory over Leeds has ensured that the Gunners remain clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Speaking on BBC’s Final Score, ex-England midfielder Fara Williams said of a welcome selection poser that Arteta now faces: “Noni Madueke was really good, especially when you come so late into the game.
“It is an opportunity for him and he has performed well. When he went in at Arsenal and Saka got injured, he had an opportunity to get some games, then he got injured himself. When he has been playing for England, he has shown what he can do. He will be a headache for both managers, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel, in the summer.”
Arsenal competing for silverware on four fronts
Arteta said of seeing his enforced change prior to kick-off pay off: “He [Madueke] was ready. Because you cannot do that in two minutes. The way he prepares, the way he's waiting for opportunity, I think paid off today because he really impacted the team.”
Arsenal, who remain in the hunt for major silverware across four competitions this season, will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Chelsea in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final encounter that they lead 3-2 on aggregate.
