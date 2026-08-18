No more secrets: Premier League broadcasters set to expose explosive on-pitch conversations between players and referees

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Premier League have approved a significant change to their broadcasting rules. Starting this season, television rights holders Sky Sports and TNT Sports will broadcast audio captured by the RefCam system during live matches.

RefCam, a camera mounted to the referee's headset, was introduced last season to show their perspective, but its remit has now been expanded. Broadcasters will feature audio from up to two games per week, revealing the exact exchanges between players and referees. This development means fans will finally hear the unfiltered conversations that take place on the pitch during crucial moments of the game.