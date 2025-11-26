No Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Sihle Nduli, No Problem! Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomes return of Olisa Ndah and Makhelele Makhaula to action ahead of Orlando Pirates' trip to Durban City

Orlando Pirates welcomed Makhehlene Makhaula back from a long-term injury, with the central midfielder featuring as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's Premier Soccer League 2-0 win over Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.

His return came at a crucial time, offering much-needed cover for Sihle Nduli, who is now sidelined with an injury.

Centre-back Olisa Ndah was also available again against the Chilli Boys, although he remained an unused substitute on the bench.

The evening also saw Mbekezeli Mbokazi absent from the matchday squad, as he is reportedly on the radar of Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his delight at having more players returning to fitness in which gives him more depth.

With depth gradually improving, the Buccaneers remain firmly focused on their ambitious treble pursuit this season.