No Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Sihle Nduli, No Problem! Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomes return of Olisa Ndah and Makhelele Makhaula to action ahead of Orlando Pirates' trip to Durban City
- Backpagepix
Boost for Pirates
Orlando Pirates welcomed Makhehlene Makhaula back from a long-term injury, with the central midfielder featuring as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's Premier Soccer League 2-0 win over Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.
His return came at a crucial time, offering much-needed cover for Sihle Nduli, who is now sidelined with an injury.
Centre-back Olisa Ndah was also available again against the Chilli Boys, although he remained an unused substitute on the bench.
The evening also saw Mbekezeli Mbokazi absent from the matchday squad, as he is reportedly on the radar of Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his delight at having more players returning to fitness in which gives him more depth.
With depth gradually improving, the Buccaneers remain firmly focused on their ambitious treble pursuit this season.
- Backpage
Ouaddou 'a happy coach' as key players return
“I’m a happy coach. When you have all these big names coming back and growing the number in your team, I know it’s very difficult to make choices, but I prefer to be in trouble to choose players than not to have players,” said Ouaddou.
“Speaking about these players, Ndah, Makhaula, I just want to thank our medical department. Because you know when somebody is injured for a long time, you need to work with him mentally, you need to treat him. They did a fantastic job in order for us to be able to use him.
“Just about Cash [Makhaula], you know, it’s been now three weeks every morning when he comes to check me, he squeezes very hard my hand to tell me, ‘Hey coach, I’m here, I’m back.’ So, it makes me feel that he’s back, so I’m happy for him to be back on the pitch," added the former Fulham defender.
“We can feel the love that he has from the fans when he came, they were very happy. So yeah, Ndah as well – he’s coming, we are happy because he had a long injury.
"It’s very important for a player to feel the ball, to feel the group, to be with the group. It gives you more motivation to come back, so I’m happy for them,”
- Backpagepix
Pirates' show of squad depth
Pirates have continued to perform impressively despite missing several key players in all their matches this season.
The absence of Ndah, Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Sesane in central defence was barely noticeable, with the team maintaining its solidity at the back.
They even had the luxury of keeping captain Nkosinathi Sibisi on the bench, a sign of their wide and strong options.
Mbokazi's unavailability against Chippa United on Tuesday also went unfelt as Sibisi combined well with Lebone Seema at the heart of defence.
With Nduli sidelined for their last two games, Thalente Mbatha and Masindi Nemtajela stepped up solidly and the return of Makhaula further strengthens that position.
All these performances underline the depth the Buccaneers enjoy across various departments in their squad.
- Backpagepix
What comes next?
Orlando Pirates now travel to KwaZulu-Natal face Durban City on Sunday, knowing a victory would lift them above current PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers are eyeing the summit as they have played a game less than Masandawana, who lead the league via a superior goal difference, although the two teams have the same number of points.
Ouaddou and his men are determined to reach that recess sitting at the top of the table.
Before they switch focus to the AFCON pause, Pirates also have the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.
That showdown offers another chance for the Soweto giants to close the year 2025 on a high note.