Backpage
No Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as three Mamelodi Sundowns stars are among the top 10 highest-rated players at African clubs
- Backpage
Masandawana players shine in Africa
Three Mamelodi Sundowns players have been named in the top-10 Africa-based players by Transfer Room.
Transfer Room is a platform that provides market intelligence to clubs to help them in deciding on players they need to reinforce their squads.
Sundowns joined this global network in 2022 and notably, they have used it to sign the likes of Arthur Sales, Marcello Allende, Matias Esquivel and Tashreeq Matthews in multi-million rand deals.
- Backpagepix
Who are the Sundowns players in Africa's top 10
Portuguese midfielder Nuno Santos is placed as the third-best Africa-based player.
Speedy winger Matthews is on number six, justifying his listing with five goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season.
Bafana Bafana forward Iqraam Rayners comes in position nine.
Interestingly, the top-10 players is dominated by players who turn out for North African clubs and the Masandawana players are the only ones who play for a sub-Saharan side.
- Backpage
Fierce debate likely to be sparked
With CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Ronwen Williams missing on that list, there could be some vouching for him to be included.
However, at 33, he is not much appealing to overseas markets targeted by Transfer Room clients.
The omission of Teboho Mokoena could also spark some fiery debate as the 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in Africa.
- Backpage
What comes next?
More Masandawana players could make their way into this top-10 list should the Brazilians do well in the CAF Champions League this season.
This is a tournament prioritised by the Tshwane giants, who last won it in 2016.
Advertisement