No Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as three Mamelodi Sundowns stars are among the top 10 highest-rated players at African clubs

Three Mamelodi Sundowns players have been named in the top-10 Africa-based players by Transfer Room.

Transfer Room is a platform that provides market intelligence to clubs to help them in deciding on players they need to reinforce their squads.

Sundowns joined this global network in 2022 and notably, they have used it to sign the likes of Arthur Sales, Marcello Allende, Matias Esquivel and Tashreeq Matthews in multi-million rand deals.