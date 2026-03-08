No excuse for Miguel Cardoso as Mamelodi Sundowns legend insists it's not unique 'if PSL chairman Khoza decides not to grant us a rest'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has complained about fatigue creeping into his camp as they chase success in the CAF Champions League and Premier Soccer League.

The Portuguese coach has also been angered by Orbit College declining a request to have the league fixture between the two teams played this weekend.

Orbit College will now host Sundowns on Wednesday, three days before the Brazilians play against Stade Malien in the Champions League quarter-final match.

“We tried to push off Orbit College that is on Tuesday; we are playing Stade Malien on Friday. We asked Orbit to allow us to play the match before Saturday and Sunday, and they don’t agree; they don’t want to help a team that is a South African representative and the only one in the CAFCL to have more chances to perform in that match," Cardoso told the media.

“I think that is something that PSL should do, and the football federation should understand what is better for South African football regarding how we represent ourselves in the international competition.

“And in between the two matches against Stade Malien, we're going to play again in the PSL, so it’s the football we have. I am not complaining; I just state the things, and I hope the players will give the answers that will be good so that we will be up to the challenges," he added.