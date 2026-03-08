No excuse for Miguel Cardoso as Mamelodi Sundowns legend insists it's not unique 'if PSL chairman Khoza decides not to grant us a rest'
- Backpage
Cardoso's complaints
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has complained about fatigue creeping into his camp as they chase success in the CAF Champions League and Premier Soccer League.
The Portuguese coach has also been angered by Orbit College declining a request to have the league fixture between the two teams played this weekend.
Orbit College will now host Sundowns on Wednesday, three days before the Brazilians play against Stade Malien in the Champions League quarter-final match.
“We tried to push off Orbit College that is on Tuesday; we are playing Stade Malien on Friday. We asked Orbit to allow us to play the match before Saturday and Sunday, and they don’t agree; they don’t want to help a team that is a South African representative and the only one in the CAFCL to have more chances to perform in that match," Cardoso told the media.
“I think that is something that PSL should do, and the football federation should understand what is better for South African football regarding how we represent ourselves in the international competition.
“And in between the two matches against Stade Malien, we're going to play again in the PSL, so it’s the football we have. I am not complaining; I just state the things, and I hope the players will give the answers that will be good so that we will be up to the challenges," he added.
- Backpagepix.
'It is not the first time'
However, former Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni says the tight fixture schedule is nothing new and something the Brazilians have weathered over the years.
"It has been like this for quite some time. It is not the first time that Sundowns have played under pressure," Mnguni told KickOff.
"We took part in the FIFA Club World Cup without being granted a break, yet we represented the country. There is little we can do; I suppose it makes our players more resilient.
"If the League chairman decides not to grant us a rest, there is nothing further we can do. We must persevere. This has been a recurring situation," added the former Bafana Bafana star.
"As Sundowns, I do not believe it will pose a big problem. We have previously won titles while under pressure. In fact, it may serve to prevent our players from becoming complacent."
- Backpage
Cardoso decries lack of support
Cardoso has bemoaned what he feels is a lack of backing from the PSL to allow Sundowns flexibility in the Champions League.
“This week, Ligue 1 in France officially delayed and said to PSG, ‘You don’t play your match this week because you have to be in good condition to play Chelsea,’" Cardoso told the media.
“We saw other teams this season in the qualifying rounds where they delayed league matches to allow teams to play those qualifying games.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Huge test for Sundowns
Playing two key games in three days will provide Sundowns with a huge test to see if they have the capacity to withstand the heat associated with this time of the season.
Winning the next two games could build the confidence Cardoso wants his men to have.