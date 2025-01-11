Jayden Adams, Bafana Bafana February 2024Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

'No ambitions to further his career, this kid can play, but Jayden Adams should gone to Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs and he is preparing to warm the Mamelodi Sundowns bench - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCFan storiesJ. AdamsOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs

The Bafana Bafana international has sent a signal about his next destination and this has sparked a debate.

Stellenbosch midfielder Jayden Adams has been the subject of speculation regarding his next move from the Cape Winelands.

Recently, he posted on his social media a hint of what appears to be his new destination: Mamelodi Sundowns.

This post has sparked significant interest among football fans. Many are eager to see if the Bafana Bafana international will indeed make the switch. GOAL takes a closer look at how fans have reacted to the news. The player’s social media update has ignited debates and excitement online.

