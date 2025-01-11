'No ambitions to further his career, this kid can play, but Jayden Adams should gone to Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs and he is preparing to warm the Mamelodi Sundowns bench - Fans

Stellenbosch midfielder Jayden Adams has been the subject of speculation regarding his next move from the Cape Winelands.
Recently, he posted on his social media a hint of what appears to be his new destination: Mamelodi Sundowns.
This post has sparked significant interest among football fans. Many are eager to see if the Bafana Bafana international will indeed make the switch. GOAL takes a closer look at how fans have reacted to the news. The player’s social media update has ignited debates and excitement online.
