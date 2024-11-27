Mohau Nkota, Orlando Pirates, October 2024Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

'Nkota is better than Messi, next up is Al Ahly at a fully packed Orlando Stadium! Pirates remain humble, you won't hear us screaming stupid things like 'we want Real Madrid'' - Fans

The Buccaneers kicked off their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory in Algeria thanks to the briliance of young Mohau Nkota.

In a game where 20-year-old Nkota stole the show with a brilliant brace in his Caf Champions League debut, Relebohile Mofokeng dazzled with two superb assists.

On the other side, Khanyisa Mayo made his mark for CR Belouizdad, coming off the bench to score a consolation goal. The match, played at the iconic Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Tuesday, was a thrilling contest from start to finish.

Take a look at what supporters had to say about the Buccaneers' impressive win, as highlighted by GOAL.

