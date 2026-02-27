Nkosinathi Sibisi targets Soweto Derby delight as Orlando Pirates chase statement win over Kaizer Chiefs
Who wants it more?
While Orlando Pirates have enjoyed dominance in recent Soweto derbies, their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs have shown a knack for winning the big games, as seen in last season’s Nedbank Cup, despite the Bucs holding the upper hand in league encounters.
This matchup has proven notoriously unpredictable. Heading into Saturday’s clash at FNB Stadium, both sides are desperate for a result. The Sea Robbers are poised to reclaim the top of the log, while Amakhosi aim to stamp their authority in the title race.
Speaking ahead of the game, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Pirates’ captain, emphasised what this fixture means for his team, noting how a win over the Naturena outfit would give their morale a significant boost.
- Backpage
Victory over Amakhosi gives 'Morale boost'
"It's always very important to get a win over Kaizer Chiefs because it's a big morale boost for everyone involved, whether it's the players or the supporters," said Sibisi as reported by SABC Sports.
"Our supporters have been immense for us this season. They've been coming out in numbers whether we play in Durban, Polokwane or Soweto. Wherever we go, we always feel at home. We will try to win this one for them, and let's see what will happen at the end of the season."
- Backpage
Pirates plan to put goal-scoring issues behind them
The Bafana Bafana defender added that the team will be looking to score goals collectively, stressing the importance of a united effort, especially at a time when finishing has been a struggle, which has recently hampered the Buccaneers’ performances.
"In derbies, the margins are so tight, and it could come down to one set piece that wins you the game, so it's not only pressure on the strikers but pressure on us defenders as well for when we get those set-piece opportunities. It's a team effort," he said.
- Backpage
Sibisi to guide newcomers through Soweto Derby
As players like Andre de Jong and others may get the chance to experience one of South Africa’s most memorable fixtures, Sibisi’s leadership role will extend to ensuring that the seniors at Mayfair guide the newcomers with confidence and ease into this clash.
"For us as the senior guys in the team who have experienced the derby before, is to try and calm the nerves down because as soon as there is anxiety, performance tends to drop," Sibisi explained.
"We will help the new guys coming into their first Soweto Derby, and keep their emotions in check."