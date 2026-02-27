Nkosinathi Sibisi targets Soweto Derby delight as Orlando Pirates chase statement win over Kaizer Chiefs

While Orlando Pirates have enjoyed dominance in recent Soweto derbies, their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs have shown a knack for winning the big games, as seen in last season’s Nedbank Cup, despite the Bucs holding the upper hand in league encounters.

This matchup has proven notoriously unpredictable. Heading into Saturday’s clash at FNB Stadium, both sides are desperate for a result. The Sea Robbers are poised to reclaim the top of the log, while Amakhosi aim to stamp their authority in the title race.

Speaking ahead of the game, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Pirates’ captain, emphasised what this fixture means for his team, noting how a win over the Naturena outfit would give their morale a significant boost.