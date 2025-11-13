Nkosinathi Sibisi promises Bafana Bafana 'will be all guns blazing against Zambia' ahead of international friendly

Earlier in the week, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn’t hold back in laying out his expectations for the squad, warning the players not to treat the trip as a “little holiday” and making it clear that anything less than a win would be unacceptable.

With the Nations Cup taking place in December, every player understands the significance of the upcoming encounter — a chance to represent their country while also boosting the team’s morale. Beyond individual ambition, the match offers an opportunity for the squad to build confidence, sharpen their cohesion, and enter the tournament with their spirits high.

Bafana have already brought joy to the nation by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but advancing deep into the AFCON and potentially lifting the trophy would be even more significant — marking a historic milestone for South African football after 29 years.