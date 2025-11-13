Nkosinathi Sibisi promises Bafana Bafana 'will be all guns blazing against Zambia' ahead of international friendly
- Backpage
Bafana to keep momentum and push Forward
Earlier in the week, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn’t hold back in laying out his expectations for the squad, warning the players not to treat the trip as a “little holiday” and making it clear that anything less than a win would be unacceptable.
With the Nations Cup taking place in December, every player understands the significance of the upcoming encounter — a chance to represent their country while also boosting the team’s morale. Beyond individual ambition, the match offers an opportunity for the squad to build confidence, sharpen their cohesion, and enter the tournament with their spirits high.
Bafana have already brought joy to the nation by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but advancing deep into the AFCON and potentially lifting the trophy would be even more significant — marking a historic milestone for South African football after 29 years.
- Backpagepix
It will be all guns blazing
When questioned on Broos’ stance that there are no friendly games, the Durban-born star made it clear that he shares the coach’s uncompromising view, adding that Bafana will show no mercy to their neighbours.
“We totally agree with the coach, there is no such thing as friendly game in international football,” said Sibisi, according to TimesLive
“As soon as we put on that Bafana jersey and enter the field, it is a peaceful war against opponents. On Saturday, it will be all guns blazing against Zambia.
“Motivation is always the same whenever we are in camp and playing a qualifier and friendly game. We have always trained like it is our last session because we don’t take it for granted to be here,
“It is always a privilege to be here and you have to earn your spot to play.” he added.
- Backpage
Taking one game at a time
Sibisi highlighted that while bigger tests lie ahead next month, Bafana intend to make the most of every chance, but their priority for now is the forthcoming friendly.
“We know Afcon is approaching but it is about taking one game at a time. We are playing at home against Zambia and we have to make it count,” he said.
“The performances have been showing over the three years we have been with the coach. It won’t be any different this weekend.
“We can’t look too far ahead to Afcon but we have to focus on the match on Saturday.”
“We will fight for every challenge and ball. It is always nice to play against your [regional] neighbours - for us it’s a matter of continuity and getting momentum.” concluded Sibisi.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Bafana, clearly brimming with confidence, are set to put up a strong challenge, determined not to derail the momentum they’ve built. The same assurance will be key as they aim to face Angola in their opening match of the AFCON, hoping to make a statement and go all the way to lift the trophy.
For Sibisi, the focus goes beyond national duty. He aims to take every lesson from this encounter back to the Soweto giants, who are still striving to close the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the domestic league.
And for the Buccaneers, there’s the added incentive of claiming another piece of silverware come December 6, further cementing their ambitions for a successful season.