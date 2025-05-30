Njabulo Blom, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Njabulo Blom returns to struggling MLS club St Louis City after Kaizer Chiefs decide against triggering purchase option amid fresh links with Feisal Salum after Nasreddine Nabi's Tanzania trip

Premier LeagueKaizer ChiefsMajor League SoccerN. BlomTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueAzam FCSt. Louis CityF. Salim

The 25-year-old struggled to impress the Amakhosi coach, prompting the Soweto giants not to take him back permanently.

  • Blom was on loan at Chiefs
  • There was an option for him to move permanently
  • But he goes back to his MLS club
