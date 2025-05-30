Njabulo Blom returns to struggling MLS club St Louis City after Kaizer Chiefs decide against triggering purchase option amid fresh links with Feisal Salum after Nasreddine Nabi's Tanzania trip
The 25-year-old struggled to impress the Amakhosi coach, prompting the Soweto giants not to take him back permanently.
- Blom was on loan at Chiefs
- There was an option for him to move permanently
- But he goes back to his MLS club
