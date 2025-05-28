Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage
Michael Madyira

VIDEO: Nadreddine Nabi watching potential Kaizer Chiefs transfer targets? Amakhosi coach spotted in Tanzania as ex-Orlando Pirates mentor Fadlu Davids guides Simba SC to crucial win to boost Tanzanian Premier League title bid

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSimba SC vs Singida Black StarsSimba SCSingida Black StarsPremier LeagueN. NabiF. DavidsSouth Africa

Amakhosi are expected to go big in the transfer market after enduring a campaign in which they struggled for consistency.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nabi was spotted in Tanzania
  • He was watching Simba vs Singida
  • Chiefs are looking for quality players
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱