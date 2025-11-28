Niko Kovac admits he's powerless to stop Nico Schlotterbeck joining Liverpool or Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund boss promises to 'show him appreciation' every day

During his press conference ahead of the Leverkusen clash, the coach addressed the growing speculation head-on, saying: "I don't know to what extent I can influence things there - other than showing him appreciation. I show him that every day.

"He knows what we have in him. But he also knows what he has in the club. I'm optimistic, but only time will tell. I'm not a fortune teller. Let's wait and see."

Schlotterbeck’s hesitation stems from a mix of sporting and strategic concerns. Despite being offered a major salary increase and even the possibility of inheriting the captain’s armband, the defender remains unconvinced about Dortmund’s long-term title prospects and playing style. He previously stated the team “needs to play more football,” making his expectations clear.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl reaffirmed Dortmund’s stance that they want the contract situation to be resolved by the Christmas.

"We are trying to provide conditions that offer Schlotti an attractive environment… Ultimately, a decision will have to be made," said Kehl.

